From Essex to LA with Mallet London

Once known for his reality TV antics, Tommy Mallet is now associated with tap shoes and sneakers through the shoe brand he co-founded in 2015: Mallet London.

Mallet first entered the public sphere in 2014, aged 21 on ITV2 The only way is Essex. Nearly a decade later, he’s traded late nights for green tea and proven himself as a successful shoe founder and entrepreneur, as well as the father of almost two-year-old son Brody, with whom he shares TOWIEco-star Georgia Kousoulou.

Mallet London had a strong start to 2023 with a collaboration with Transport for London, featuring an exclusive trainer model, the Knox Gas, featuring the bus, tube and train provider’s logo, available in black colours. and white. On March 1, Mallet unveiled another new sneaker design: a sleek black and white paneled shoe known as the Holloway (below). The label also ventured into swimwear for the first time with swim shorts in two colorways, navy and black (right), released on March 7, and relaunched its menswear range on March 15 .

In addition to expanding the product offering, Mallet is building an international presence with a new anonymous dealer in Germany. Mallet London is stocked in 60 retailers in 12 countries, including Selfridges, Flannels, Tessuti, Hudson’s Bay in Canada and Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States. He has one store, in the Carnaby Street store in central London, which opened in 2021.

Retail prices range from 75 for a pair of PVC sliders to 240 for a pair of Cyrus Gas iridescent reflective leather men’s sneakers, positioning the brand above the price of average street shoe brands but below sneakers. luxury. The brand recorded an 81% year-on-year increase in revenue to over 22m for the year to 31 January 2022. Gross profit increased 61% year-on-year the other at 10 m, and 6.8 m for operating profit.

Mallet London is shortlisted in three categories for the Drapers Footwear Awards 2023: Mens Footwear Brand of the Year, Team of the Year and Best Footwear Marketing Campaign for its collaboration with Transport for London.



The 30 Under 30 alum tells Drapers why he’s keeping luxury affordable despite the cost of living crisis.

How do you grow the business?

We have big plans to expand into new markets and stores around the world. We have a huge fan base in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France and Australia, to name a few. We’re going to be in one of Germany’s largest stores this year, along with other stops in new and existing territories.

We also want to expand our direct-to-consumer offering, so opening more stores is on the cards. We are an international company with our eyes set on continued growth.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

I wake up and do a gym session before seeing my little boy, every day. Routine is key for me and training every day is vital. Once I’m done going to the gym, I head to the office to see the team.

How did you start your fashion career?

I created the brand eight years ago with my partner, Evren Ozka. I always wanted to have my own brand. Before I started, I was part of a photo shoot. There was a pair of shoes the stylist gave me to wear for the shoot. I couldn’t afford them then, so I made my own pair [after sketching out the design on paper] And the rest, as they say, is history.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Decaffeinated green tea. I’m not a big coffee or tea drinker anymore, so green tea is the way to go for me.

How has the pandemic impacted your business?

The pandemic obviously had a big effect on the business, but in a good way now, looking back, it has given me time to reflect and strategically take the next steps. The pandemic was the first time we hit America [in May 2021, launching with Saks Fifth Avenue in Bal Harbour in Miami and Beverly Hills, and in Fred Segals LA flagship] and here we are today, stronger than ever with the best to come.

What tool or app makes your job easier?

We have so many different tools that we use at Mallet, but I would say WhatsApp is definitely my most used app. Talking to the team every day, making sure everyone is happy and communicating about everything that’s going on in the business there, I couldn’t function without it.

How does your company handle increases in inflation?

To be honest, a big part of our business model over the past few years has been to make sure our prices don’t explode. [Mallet London has increased retail prices by 37% between 2020 and 2023, with the label’s Lux womens sneaker rising from 135 to 185.]

I’ve seen other brands raise their prices a lot to deal with inflation, but we’re a people’s brand. Keeping our product luxurious yet affordable is something that is our USP, so we won’t be changing that.

What’s the last book you read?

I recently read the four chords by Don Miguel Ruiz. This is a self help book that I would definitely recommend to anyone. [it’s] lifestyle change.

Who in the fashion retail industry inspires you?

Frankly, my team. Everyone who works for the brand inspires me to come to work every day with a smile on my face. Everyone who works at Mallet really loves the brand and it gives me the boost I need.

What songs help you get through the day?

I’m a huge Amapiano fan. There’s just something about [South African jazz house] kind that keeps me going. When I really need to focus and get things done, I turn up the volume on an Amapiano playlist. I love it.

What advice would you give for growing a business?

Never let the grass grow under your feet. Success breeds complacency, and complacency breeds failure, you need to keep evolving to stay relevant. This is advice I would share with anyone, no matter what field you work in.