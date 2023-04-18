The 4 Biggest Women’s Empowerment Programs in the Fashion Industry RISE to Scale Impact

Sustainable brands



RISE will build on the proven approaches and expertise of the four founding organizations, through a growing network of local partners in Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, Egypt and Pakistan.

BSRs HERproject, Gap inc.s

PACE

program, CARE And work better have joined forces for a new initiative called

RISE: reinventing the industry to support equality to increase impact and accelerate equality for women working in global apparel, footwear and home furnishings supply chains.

THE ILO

estimates

75% of the 60 million garment workers worldwide are women with limited ability to advance in their roles, limited control over their earnings and increased risk of harassment, among other systemic barriers to empowerment and gender equality in the supply chain.

While many organizations have worked for years to increase women’s empowerment, in a speech to the Commission on the Status of Women ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March) this year, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: The progress made over decades is fading before our eyes, and said: Gender equality

is getting further and further away. On the current track, UN Women puts it 300 years further.

From collaboration to integration

Each of RISE’s four founding partners began working on gender equality around 2007 and collaborated on specific initiatives on an ad hoc basis. However, they soon realized that similar on-the-job training was sometimes conducted in the same workplaces, creating duplication and confusion across the industry; thus, the founding partners decided to go beyond collaboration towards integration.

We’ve been telling businesses for a very long time that promoting gender equality is best done collaboratively. No entity can face it alone. With that, it quickly became clear that coming together as a single entity was the only way to accelerate progress on gender equality in supply chains and RISE was born, explained the executive director Christina answers.

Combine the expertise of the founding partners

RISE combines four organizations with over 15 years of experience implementing programs to empower women in global supply chains. These organizations work with 50 of the world’s leading clothing brands and have reached more than five million working women worldwide. RISE will build on the proven approaches and expertise of the four founding organizations, provided through a growing network of local partners in Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia,

India, Egypt And Pakistan.

By coming together to establish RISE, our industry can leverage the strongest elements of each of our proven empowerment programs to have a deeper, broader and more consistent impact for the women working in our supply chains. , said

Sally GilliganChief Growth Transformation Officer, Gap Inc. on behalf of PACE

Scale impact across industry

RISE will help brands, buyers and suppliers to empower women working in their apparel, footwear and home furnishings supply chains and have a wider impact in advancing gender equality in the industry. in its entirety. RISE will pursue its mission through three main strategies: (1) strengthen the knowledge and skills of factory workers and managers; (2) transforming business practices to include gender equality, and (3) influencing public policy and other key actors.

Joining BSRs HERproject with other leading women’s empowerment programs is the next logical and necessary step to bring these proven solutions to scale, said

Aaron Cramer, Chairman and CEO of BSR. As a combined force, RISE can navigate the complex issues of gender equality in global apparel supply chains and deliver real action and impact for business and working women.

Companies supporting the development of RISE include Abercrombie & Fitch Co,

Aje and Aje Athletica, AEO Inc. (american eagle And Area),

BESTSELLER, Boden, Capri Holdings, Casings, Columbia sportswear company, THE, Hanna Anderson, Inditex, Macy Inc., Marks & Spencer, New Balance, Primark, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren, Tapestry, Inc., Target, The place of children, The Walt Disney Company, The warehouse (New Zealand), Victoria’s Secret & Co, V.F. Corporation And Williams-Sonoma, Inc..

The potential for this partnership to influence change at all levels of the business is unparalleled as it brings together such a wide range of brands, retailers and industry players who all agree on the importance of work together to improve working conditions for women, especially in the garment sector, said Conor BoyleManager at Better Work.

Changing behaviors and systems

RISE’s workplace capacity building programs aim to increase dignity and equality for women in the workplace, changing both behaviors and systems. The programs expand workers’ choices and their ability and confidence to claim their rights and opportunities. The training also engages male managers and colleagues to challenge social norms in the workplace.

RISE goes beyond workplace programs to drive positive industry-wide change and influence policy improvements. It includes the voices and representation of workers at all levels, from governance to project implementation, ensuring that the work responds to the needs and priorities of women in the workplace.

“CARE is thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort to transform the apparel industry. RISE will bring together industry stakeholders, brands, suppliers, women’s rights organizations and unions to achieve systemic change driven by women’s voices,” said Lona Stollvice president of innovation and impact at CARE.

Galvanizing industry action

Brands, buyers and suppliers can join RISE and invest in a workplace program for their apparel supply chain. Programs are currently underway in Bangladesh, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, Egypt and Pakistan.

It’s time to step up support for female workers in global apparel supply chains, says Svarer. RISE will benefit from the proven approaches of its founding partners and go even further to reach more women, expand to more geographies and create more change. Brands and suppliers can join RISE immediately to take serious action on gender equality.