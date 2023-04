Mens Wearhouse launches digital concierge service for newlyweds

Diving brief: Mens Wearhouse unveiled Wedding Wingman, a digital tool that helps brides and groomsmen choose their wedding attire, according to a Monday press release . The retailer began rolling it out to all of its stores on April 6.

After answering the questions, the tool recommends wedding looks based on the results. Options can then be saved in a virtual closet and shoppers can schedule an in-store appointment to get fitted by a consultant. The tool also lets the bride and groom know if the groomsmen attending their wedding party got their outfits and reminds those who didn’t.

The retailer tested the service in September 2022. During the pilot, the company noticed that shoppers saved time choosing an outfit because they could quickly select styles once they visited the store. Overview of the dive: Mens Wearhouse developed Wedding Wingman in response to customer feedback after half of all brides said they found the wedding planning process too difficult or too time consuming. The launch of Wedding Wingman is part of Mens Wearhouses’ broader initiative to provide customers with the best possible experience, whether shopping online, in-store or a combination of the two, said John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands, in a statement. Mens Wearhouse is committed to making wedding apparel shopping as easy and stress-free as possible, and Wedding Wingman is a crucial part of that effort. Image courtesy of Mens Wearhouse Tailored Brands, which owns Mens Wearhouse as well as Moores, Jos A. Bank and K&G Fashion Superstore, has introduced technology to other parts of the shopping experience.In 2021, the conglomerate began to expand AI adjustment technologyin more than 650 Men wear workshop and Jos stores. A. Bank, resulting in a reduced exchange rate for online tuxedo orders at Mens Wearhouse. At the height of the pandemic, bridal retailers were quick to respond to provide tech solutions to shoppers who needed service in a traditionally touch-heavy industry. In 2020, Davids Bridal introduced a series of digital wedding planning tools including a vision board, interactive wedding checklist, customizable websites and a concierge chatbot. These technological advances continued until quite recently, when Davids Bridal earlier this month debuted Pearl by Davidsa wedding planning center where couples can connect with wedding vendors. However, Davids Bridal filed for chapter 11 again yesterday after emerging from bankruptcy four years ago. Although the company said it plans to operate as normal, it is also laying off more than 9,200 workers and assessing its physical footprint.

