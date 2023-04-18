Celebrities at Coachella Provided Lots of Summer Fashion Inspiration





Musicians, models, influencers, celebrities and, of course, music lovers of all kinds descended on the Southern California desert for the first annual Coachellas festival last weekend. While for the past few years Coachella has been overrun by what has become festival fashion, 2023 has seen concertgoers and performers alike seem to prioritize their own comfort over flower crowns and heeled boots. . Instead, they’ve chosen tried-and-true shapes and colors for their Coachella weekend, giving all of us watching from afar a pass to pick our own comfortable, classic silhouettes this summer. Coded and discreet luxury has officially entered the festival grounds. Of course, we had favorite looks from the weekend that served as inspiration for our own summer wardrobes. Rosala and Blackpink wore ethereal pink ribbon bands Rosala in Custom Acne Studios and Blackpink in Custom Dolce & Gabbana. Rosala paired her pink duster with leather moto leggings and while we won’t be wearing leather in the July heat, the Blumarines ruffled mini is the perfect, frilly replacement for a Coachella-inspired summer look. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Celebrating Revolve’s 20th anniversary and kicking off Coachella week, Kendall Jenner attended the Revolve festival wearing a white midi Alaa dress and white strappy The Row sandals. While a see-through dress and heeled sandals aren’t exactly desert-friendly, they’d do fine on city streets. In our version of the look, we opt for a stretch jersey, and a slightly more robust The Row shoe. Jenner also wore the total opposite of this look, a black top and pants by St. Agnias, a more casual outfit for her appearance at her 818 pop-up at the Revolve event. Emma Chamberlain added some practical touches to her Day One outfit, namely her cardigan and bag with lots of pockets. In case you aren’t out in the desert at night this summer, you can opt for an Elena Velez number, but save your pockets. Teyana Taylor gave us a wide leg shape that’s perfect for pairing with a bikini top for the summer. Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE Kali Uchis, who has starred with Tyler the Creator, Don Toliver, and Omar Apollo, gave us all a lesson in how to style micro mini skirts. Matching denim boots completed the look, while summer-perfect butterfly accessories adorned her outfit and hair. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Omar Apollo paired his classic denim and white t-shirt with an accessory borrowed from your granny: the square of silk. If you dream of the Italian coast, a Prada watercolor floral scarf to adorn your head seems appropriate; for a more versatile choice, this two-tone Toteme piece can double as a head, neck or shoulder scarf for those cooler summer nights. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella Fashionable boots are front and center at the festival every year, even in the desert heat, with models like Adut Akech and Shanina Shaik sporting black Western-style boots and Amelia Gray in a lace-up combat boot. For a summer in the city, a shorter, western-adjacent boot will suffice, unless you’re a fan of tall boots all year round, in which case Ann Demeulemeester will suit your fancy. Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

