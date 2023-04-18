Alix Earle shows off her transparent Coachella Day 2 dress





It is finally here. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Alix Earle finally dropped her Coachella day two photos on Insta and ofc she KILLED. The current queen of social networks wore an original dress signed ANONYMOUS for Coachella day two. The knit dress reached to her ankles and was a light gray color that shimmered silver in the light. The fabric of the dress was completely sheer and distressed, with ragged tears throughout, and featured an open back. Under her dress, a gray thong and a nude tank top gave a glimpse. To finish the look, Alix opted for trendy tinted oval sunglasses, silver earrings and rings and a black platform. . Her hair was styled in a half-up/half-down style, with a bun on top of her head and two small braids framing her face. “This dress is everything,” another influencer and friend commented. Xandra Pohl. “This was your best look and no one can convince me otherwise,” one fan wrote. It wouldn’t be an Alix Earle event if she didn’t also post a GRWM. “I feel like a space mermaid,” Alix said on her TikTok, and TBH yes it’s the vibes and we love it. It’s a perfect fun festival look. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. If you’re like us and absolutely obsessed with Alix’s never-before-seen dress, we’ve found some super cute distressed dresses that are perfect for your next music festival. Shop Alix Inspired Distressed Dress for Festival Season Jaded London Venus Knit Mix Halter Scoop Neck Maxi Dress SHEIN SXY Solid Ripped Cami Sweater Dress Without Lingerie Fashion Nova Summers With You Crochet Coverup Dress Now 40% off Cider Ripped Patchwork Knit Midi Dress Mayo Perri Pepper Ladder Knit Maxi Dress Pretty Little Thing LARGE BLACK CROCHET MAXI DRESS WITH TASSELLED HEM Now 45% off Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

