Nick Jonas posts TikTok video of Priyanka Chopra wearing a red dress





Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the ‘Citadel’ premiere on Tuesday in London, England.

While Jonas wore a black tuxedo for the event, his wife chose a striking red dress.

The singer applauded the dress by posting a video featuring the Jonas Brothers song "Burnin' Up."



If there’s one fashion staple that Nick Jonas can appreciate, it’s a red dress. The musician attended the premiere of “Citadel” on Tuesday in London, England, alongside his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who stars in the Amazon Prime series. While Jonas wore an all-black ensemble for the event, Chopra Jonas opted for something more colorful: a striking red dress. Jonas apparently enjoyed the look so much that he filmed videos of his wife wearing the dress and posted them on TikTok with audio of him singing the “red dress” line from the Jonas Brothers song “Burnin’ Up” in background. His videowhich was posted on Tuesday, has received over 260,000 views so far. While on the red carpet, as seen on Jonas’ TikTok, the musician winked at the camera as Chopra Jonas posed in the background. He wore a black tuxedo, turtleneck top and dress shoes for the event. Chopra Jonas’ look was more dramatic, with an off-the-shoulder neckline, corseted bodice, and mermaid-style skirt. She also wore dark red lipstick and bold blush to match her dress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the ‘Citadel’ premiere in London, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images



The celebrity couple have a long history of fashionable red carpet moments together, beginning before their romantic relationship even began. They walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together as friends in chic looks by Ralph Lauren, and made their first appearance as a couple in 2018 while wearing the same designer. In the years that followed, their fashion ensemble included printed suits, dresses with plunging necklines and coordinated outfits.

