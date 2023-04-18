Cross-Border Online Marketplace THE LNK Closes $1 Million Seed Funding to Help Independent Fashion and Beauty Brands Grow Worldwide





Now rated at $10 millionTHE LNK helps ethnically diverse brands overseas compete on the global stage using powerful marketing and AI tools TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – THE LNK announces that he has closed one $1 million seed capital increase in financing. This follows the startup’s initial public launch in late 2022 as the First of all global affordable luxury market exclusively represent ethnically diverse independent brands. Founded by a Canadian entrepreneur Sonya Gill, THE LNK helps brands overseas sell and market directly to North American consumers, giving them much-needed visibility and tools to break into a sizeable market. As a smart marketplace, online aggregator and lead generation platform, THE LNK uses powerful marketing and artificial intelligence tools to recommend relevant, high-quality hidden gems from around the world to customers based on their profile and purchasing habits. THE LNK will include brands of India in Indonesia, dubai, Morocco, Türkiye, Lithuania, VietnamAnd Africaspecializing in women’s and men’s fashion, cultural fashion, functional beauty, skincare and accessories. THE LNK Logo (CNW Group/THE LNK) The funding round was led by Reetu Gupta (President and Ambassador, The Gupta Group) and Suraj Gupta (Founder, Rogue Insight Capital), with participation from Manny Bahia (Founder, Daily Hive), Hanna base (Founder, Almega Corp. and TerrAscend), Mona Patel (Founder, Vasant Cosmetics) and other private investors. THE LNK will allocate capital to continue web development, expand its team, and continue to redefine e-commerce for unique independent brands around the world. Linked to this funding, Gill announces that THE LNK welcome Stephanie Marc as the new Head of Corporate Merchandising and Content Strategy, also known as co-founder of luxury media company, Coveteur. Meanwhile, Gill remains supported by an established advisory board, including two recently announced members, Richard McMahonformer Chief Strategy Officer of Bed, Bath and Beyond, And Alvina Patelformer Vice President of Marketing at Farfetch. The story continues “I am extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from investors across a variety of industries. The seed will allow us to break down barriers that brands on our platform face, providing them with more opportunities, new connections and exciting possibilities,” said Sonya GillFounder and CEO of THE LNK. “Until now, it has been impossible for independent brands overseas to successfully market to consumers in North America. They had some nice products but not the tools or expertise to break all the noise online. Through years of research and development, and overcoming the many challenges of international trade, we have succeeded in building this unique global marketplace, which also functions as a marketing portal, to help bridge this gap. » How THE LNK “bridges the gap”: Lead Generation: Offers merchants a lead generation platform that allows them to bid on keywords and create competitive retargeting campaigns at half the cost of other channels such as Facebook or Google.

Highlight the best products: Allows brands to highlight top-rated products, select products for promotions, and offer specific customer incentives via email or SMS.

Aggregator model: Introduces merchants through their existing websites so they can control their offers and immediately populate THE LNK with all their products (descriptions, images, sizes, etc.) with one click.

User Experience: Allows only trusted merchants on the platform and optimizes online shopping experiences with an intuitive search and recommendation engine.

Trust and transparency: Gives credibility to lesser-known brands that struggle to build trust, while managing shipping, returns, taxes, and duties that can otherwise be confusing for shoppers. The foreign market is on its own estimated at $1.7 trillion and continues to grow. Meanwhile, there is a huge addressable market for this buying platform given the the population of North Americans identifying as non-white is growing rapidly . Now, ethnic shoppers looking for “fusion apparel”, for example, can easily find something high-quality, truly unique, and with reasonable shipping times and no unexpected duties. THE LNK reviews thousands of independent labels for excellence in quality and logistics and compiles only the best for consumers to shop. THE LNK has already recruited nearly 450 brands selling between 50 and 300 SKUs each and has partnered with Canadian logistics company E-Shipper to deliver items from around the world within days to the customer’s front door. About the LNK THE LNK was founded by a Canadian entrepreneur Sonya Gill in 2022 as First of all global affordable luxury marketplace to exclusively represent ethnically diverse independent brands. THE LNK fills the gap for these diverse independent brands overseas and helps them sell and market directly to North American consumers. As a smart marketplace, online aggregator and lead generation platform, THE LNK uses its next-generation marketplace technology to recommend high-quality hidden gems around the world and gives these brands a winning chance to be discovered in an otherwise saturated market. THE LNK brings together nearly 450 brands of India and other countries in which it is currently expanding, such as Indonesia, dubai, Morocco, Türkiye, Lithuania, VietnamAnd Africaspecializing in women’s and men’s fashion, cultural fashion, functional beauty, skincare and accessories. Learn more about www.thelnk.co and shop at www.shopthelnk.com . Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-border-online-marketplace-the-lnk-closes-1million-in-seed-funding-to-help-independent-fashion-and-beauty-brands- ladder-around-the-world-301800271.html SOURCE THE LNK

