Fashion

A bridal shop would keep delaying the bride’s wedding dress

A bridal shop would keep delaying the bride's wedding dress

 


There are plenty of last-minute wedding snafus out there that can send a bride into a tailspin. But a future bride on TikTok is on edge over a problem involving her wedding dress, now a major headache she never expected.

According to Michaela (@michaelamills8), she’s “beyond p*****” with the bridal shop where she ordered her wedding dress.

“So yesterday we were going to come to the clothing store to see what was going on with my dress, and online it said they were closed,” the bride reports from outside the store. “So we’re here today because they’re supposed to be open, and we get here, and all the lights are out, the doors are locked, still not answering their phones.”

“What am I supposed to do?” she asks desperately. “What am I supposed to do? Because they’re not contacting me again.

Many people immediately sympathized with Michaela, who claims she paid for her wedding dress in full months ago. In a follow-up videoshe said she was even told she would arrive in early March, but that never happened.

“Ohhh no,” wrote one TikToker. “You don’t mess with brides!!”

“I’m so sorry this happened to you! added another.

While some people suggested consulting the police, filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or even contacting a local attorney, there were many others who were so angry with Michaela that they suggested reactions. not so legal.

“break that window and grab your dress,” one person suggested.

“Go in for the alarm to go off, sit in your car and wait for them to show up,” someone else told her.

At the same time, many people wondered if there could be a logical explanation.

“It could have been an emergency in the family or something,” one person wrote. “Try a few more days.”

However, a disturbing number of other brides have admitted that something similar has happened to them, and in many cases it didn’t end well.

“It happened to me,” one bride shared. “The store closed and I was waiting for my dress. I had to argue with the bank, get my money back and find a new dress somewhere else.

“They’re going bankrupt and having cash flow issues,” another user surmised. “If you didn’t see your dress, they used your $$$ to buy other dresses. It happened to me.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case here. In a follow-up video, Michaela gave an update which she eventually passed on to the store owner, who apologized profusely.

“She guaranteed my dress was ordered, it’s coming,” Michaela shared.

The store owner also gave the bride-to-be a date to pick up the dress and try it on.

As a result, Michaela had no choice but to give the woman the benefit of the doubt and cross her fingers while she waited.

“Hopefully in two weeks I’ll have a wedding dress in my hand,” she told her followers.

In other follow-up videos, she went into more detail about what happened, explaining how many times she tried to get a response from the store about her dress, only to be bypassed.

Even on her call with the landlord, Michaela says she only received an “apology” as to why the communication was so poor, but she was ultimately promised she would have the wedding dress on April 22.

For now, Michaela and all of her new followers are eagerly waiting to see if this actually happens.

