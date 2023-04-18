CREA Holds Clothing Drive and CWC Holds Shredding Event – April 22

SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 800 ORANGE AVE

UNION BANK REAR PARKING

8am-11am: CREA CARES collects gently used men’s clothing/jackets/hats, toiletries, new socks/skirts, blankets and books to benefit Project Alpha.

10am-12pm: Coronado Womans Club is hosting a shredding event, cost is $8 per box or bag, to fund scholarships for high school students.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., CREA CARES of the Coronado Real Estate Association will be hosting a fundraising drive in support of Project Alpha, a local nonprofit human service organization, and is asking that donations be filed with the Union. Bank parking lot at 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.

Project Alpha’s mission is to empower individuals, families and communities by providing work, recovery and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. Alpha Project runs many programs serving more than 4,000 people daily. The agency has created more than 600 affordable rental housing units and sponsored homeownership programs.

There is an influx of people in need of housing. Project Alpha is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has an outreach center located 1.5 miles across the bridge called the Temporary Bridge Shelter. Online donations can be made directly to Project Alpha (https://www.alphaproject.org/donate/gift-of-money). Monetary donations by check can be made payable to: The Alpha Project, tax ID 33-02-15585.

Donation items needed:

Gently worn men’s clothing

Shoes

Blankets

Hygiene items

New socks

New underwear

“The Coronado community is very generous in helping others and it’s the perfect time for CREA to have a collection as people do their spring cleaning around this time. CREA would like to thank the wonderful community of Coronado for their heart and compassion in helping others, said Debbie Giometti, President of CREA.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Coronado Woman’s Club, a local nonprofit, is asking for your support for their shredding event that will raise money for the high school student scholarship program.

Bring your shredding to the event and for $8 per bag or box they offer a certificate of destruction and you can view the shredding on site at the Union Bank parking lot, 800 Orange Ave, Coronado.