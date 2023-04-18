Fast fashion: cheap clothes at great expense | Notice
In February 2019, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express her disapproval of an online fashion company known for selling counterfeit designer clothes. She complained that she wore a one-of-a-kind dress, and within 24 hours a website had stolen her look and sold it online. Internet users felt the shock wave of a dismayed fashionista. While his problem with this process is rooted in disrespect for designers, it raises some alarming questions: how do these fashion companies do it so fast and why is their product so affordable?
If you’re like me, some of your best outfits might come from stores like H&M, Forever 21, Zara, UNIQLO, and more. If you’re anything like me, chances are you’d rather spend less money on trendy clothes. You can find many completely online stores selling clothes for as little as pennies. What’s going on and why are my orders taking months to get to me? Let me introduce you to one of the biggest problems in the world today: fast fashion.
Consumers of these companies may notice that the quality of the product is rather poor, inviting a one-size-fits-all approach. Fast fashion companies thrive on cheap, large-scale textile production, mostly outsourced to China and India. These inexpensive materials mainly include synthetic polyester (the cheapest textile to produce), cotton, spandex, viscose and nylon. Pushing trendy products using a quick release model comes at a high ethical cost. Not only the quality and reusability of clothing are sacrificed, but public health as well.
Textile production is one of the most polluting industries in the world, responsible for the emission of nearly 1.2 billion tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide, a deadly greenhouse gas) per year, contributing to global warming climate, climate change and profound natural disasters. Humans have experienced extreme weather events as a direct result of our gaseous transgressions, such as wildfires, major tropical storms, severe drought, and record-breaking heat.
If that doesn’t quite paint the picture, know that every second a garbage truck full of clothes is dumped in landfills or burned. The burning of synthetic materials is toxic to our environment and reduces the quality of breathable air, causing a multitude of health problems in affected populations. You may have heard that waste contents from landfills frequently end up in our oceans, causing harm to our marine life. Fast fashion materials take exponentially longer to break down, infesting our natural environment with toxins and compounding man-made disasters like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
Many of us have been hearing these warnings from environmentalists for years. Although we are insensitive to what happens in our territory, consider the hands that touch your clothes before they are shipped around the world. Garment workers often face the poorest working conditions, working for pennies an hour to produce our beloved Kardashian duplicates. Textiles are made by the hands of underpaid women and children who suffer in unhealthy factory conditions and poor living conditions. This method of production relies on consumers like you and me coming back for another single-use outfit. Again and again and again.
While all of this information may seem overwhelming, there is something valuable to be gained from awareness of this crisis. You have just realized your power. These companies rely on you and me, and without us, they crumble. It is entirely possible to break the cycle of clothing waste with your participation. In the long run, you’ll save money by investing in a premium, ethically produced garment that you can add to a rotating closet and feel good knowing your product has never seen a sweatshop.
Another great shopping alternative is to go to the thrift store. I spotted some of my favorite high fashion clothes at thrift stores. Personally, I get a bigger dopamine rush from finding a marked down Patagonia in great condition than from paying full price in stores or online. I invite you to buy your next outfit at your local thrift store; you might be surprised at what you find. If you’re not ready to buy used but are starting to guess where you’re spending your money, a Google search can help you find out which companies offer ethical products.
Kim Kardashian is definitely on to something that emphasizes trending sites and spins in 24 hours. Let us be the generation that purges itself of this wasteful structure that has a hold on the working class everywhere. You are more powerful than you think.
Alexandra Zuniga is a student in the Department of Communication at San Francisco State University.
