Veteran players lead the way in emotional senior day win for UNC men’s tennis

When North Carolina’s senior match ended, UNC men’s tennis head coach Sam Paul had only one thing to say.

How much have our elders stepped up?

In Sunday’s 4-2 win over Miami, the game was a close three-and-a-half-hour battle until the end and, understandably, the seniors were at the forefront of the effort.

From the start of doubles play, it was clear the Hurricanes would put up a strong fight, coming out of the gates challenging North Carolina on all three courts.

The No. 3 fielding duo of Will Jansen and graduate Karl Poling finished their contest first with a 6-4 win. It was graduate Brian Cernoch, playing alongside Benjamin Kittay, who picked up the doubles point for North Carolina.

Tied at two match points, Cernoch faced a slow lob on the racquet of one of his opponents. He pulled his racket out slowly, then slammed the ball across the court, ending the contest in spectacular fashion and giving UNC a 1-0 singles lead.

Paul named Cernoch his best player of the game.

He’s fighting his tail, Paul said. I love him like my son. He has more to do in the tournament, and he will. His courage and his fight are what impressed me the most.

To an outside observer, Cernoch may have seemed like an unlikely choice as he then dropped his singles match in straight sets, 1-6, 4-6. However, the grad student, who is in his fifth and final season as a Tar Heel, helps the Tar Heels not only with his skills but also with his leadership.

The young players said Cernoch was a major inspiration to them on Sunday. They wanted to win for him and for the other senior graduates on the team.

In the end, the rookies had their chance to win for the veterans. Jansen proved to be the deciding factor in the match winning the third set 6-3 after losing the second in a tiebreak.

I really admire this guy, Jansen said of Cernoch. He’s an absolute legend and he took me under his wing.

Cernoch wasn’t the only senior to play a part in the Tar Heels victory. Graduate Ryan Seggerman, who transferred to North Carolina from Princeton this season to use up his fifth year of eligibility, put in an impressive singles performance to come from behind and win his match.

Seggerman said that moment and the resulting celebration was the perfect end to his time in Chapel Hill.

I don’t think it’s really set up, he said. Coming to Carolina, it was the kind of games, the vibe, that’s why I wanted to be a Tar Heel.

With the win over Miami, North Carolina earned first- and second-round byes to the ACC tournament, putting the team in good stead to compete for the program’s first championship since 2002.

Starting Friday, Seggerman and Cernoch will look to lead the team toward that goal as they vie for the ACC title in Cary.

These guys, you know, they’ve been working hard for the last four or five years to make this program better, Jansen said. They were absolute legends. They are like my brothers and I will really miss them, I think in the last game I have tears

@PeaceGwen

@dthsports | sports@dailytarheel.com