



33 celebrity fashion photos from Coachella 2013 Given that 2013 was A WHOLE 10 YEARS AGO, I thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the most… chaotic trends of the year. And what better place for mayhem and outfits than Coachella? So, here are 33 of the weirdest, most confusing, random, and most 2010s looks from the 2013 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. 1. Ireland Baldwin looks like a walking and talking Pinterest board: 2. Nick and Joe Jonas just months before the split showing off their hipster hats and graphic tees (ALSO, where’s Kevin?!): 3. Tyler, the designer wearing his own label from head to toe: 4. Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens give us a cult couture: 5. Diane Kruger in what I can only describe as “the worst boots I’ve ever seen”: 6. Janelle Monae doing this: 7. Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon wearing a very 10s combo of spikes and faux leather: 8. Clint Eastwood in a very retired orthodontist look at the weekend: 9. Grimes in the midst of loud pattern clashes: ten. Lucy Hale wears more bracelets than one person can handle: 11. Santigold wearing that green tulle wait, what’s in the back? 12. PLLThe Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario co-stars wear every 2013 trend they can think of (including but not limited to feathers, a studded green military vest, a semi-sheer puff-neck shirt and shorts in ripped jeans with American flag imagery): 13. Jaden Smith looks super worried: Probably worried that her tank top wasn’t low enough. 14. Kyle XY-alun Kirsten Prout plays fast and free with RED shaved ice and an all-white outfit: 15. Rita Ora is wearing this outfit that I’m very jealous of and would love to own: 16. Hilary Duff in that very circus military green blazer and those boots we’ve all had at some point: 17. Danny DeVito wearing a The weather is always good hat and some sort of clog/Croc hybrid that I can totally get behind: Because they look really comfortable: 18. Carmen Electra doing the classic 2010s pairing of a flannel shirt and black moto jacket dripping with studs and zippers (complete with a surprise appearance of a fedora-wearing David Faustino): 19. Kellan Lutz pointing to Tupac’s name while wearing extremely rolled clothes: 20. DJ Mia Moretti and Katy Perry look like they’ve been shopping in opposite corners of Forever 21: 21. And then the next day, Katy Perry does this: 22. Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs wearing three tons of garlands: 23. Tolula Adeyemi wearing a vest apparently made of holes: 24. Papa Emeritus II and the Nameless Ghouls of Ghost or what I like to call goth pope and plague doctor Kylo Rens is about to, I guess, perform a ritual sacrifice: 25. 2 Chainz and Pete Wentz perform together after buying everything from H&M: 26. And also 2 Chainz wearing these steampunk goggles: 27. Sam Smith starred in something very similar to what I wore everyday in high school: 28. AnnaSophia Robb and Alessandra Ambrosio look like 2013 personified, and Chris Pine looks like he traveled back in time from 2023: 29. Pusha T in this bumpy t-shirt: 30. Eli Roth wearing brightly colored pants, but not fully committing to the whole “skinny jeans” part of the trend (we should be able to see the shape of your calves, Eli) and Lorenza Izzo wearing a flower crown and fringed wedge ankle boots: 31. Sophia Bush wearing these shoes (ft. Justin Chatwin): 32. Tony Hawk is just wearing a plain black T-shirt: 33. And finally, the boots, the belts, the bracelets… congratulations, you have reached the final boss. Alessandra Ambrosio and friends wearing a 2013 greatest hits medley: How do you think Coachella 2013 fashion compares to this year? Let me know in the comments below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeed.com/mollycapobianco/celebrity-fashion-2013-coachella The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related