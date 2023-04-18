80s fashion makes a comeback, serves to enhance modern style | Notice

Fashion trends from the 80s seem to be making a comeback and maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

Now, I’m the last person in the world who should comment on the current state of fashion given that my typical outfit is sweatpants and a t-shirt, but hear me out.

Back then, 80s fashion consisted mostly of high-waisted pants, printed shirts, sweatbands, and hideous haircut choices.

While I thankfully can’t talk about sweatbands or haircuts, high-waisted pants and printed shirts are popping up more and more in traditional retail stores. The prints on these t-shirts aren’t as loud as they were in the 80s, but more muted versions of 80s prints are definitely coming back into fashion. In recent years, 90s and especially 2000s styles have been more popular, but there has been a recent resurgence in 80s fashion, perhaps due to influential TV shows with the aesthetic. 80s such as Stranger Things, American Horror Story and I Am Not Okay with This. In nostalgic ’80s TV shows like these, many of the styles featured could sometimes be seen as grossly over the top, or at least that seemed to be the case from our perspective of 2023.

But that’s what the 80s tend to be – Over the top. But luckily, the very vibrant and loud aspects of 80s fashion don’t seem to be the main styles coming back. 2023 fashion seems to focus mostly on bright color accents, mostly red, cargo pants and see-through clothes, all 80s fashion staples.

The only difference between now and then is that fashion trends 2023 seem to be slightly more muted than the opposite version of 80s outfits. Instead of ankle boots, people are wearing converse. Chunky jackets are now being replaced by more fitted alternatives and polka dot dresses are virtually non-existent; instead, people wear more solid colors and subtle patterns. And honestly, I see this as a major improvement. Fashion is constantly evolving and although it is not always an upward trajectory, for the most part trends tend to eliminate the less appreciated aspects while the more favored ones persist and in some cases as with vibrancy and clothing specific to the 80s, return years later. later.

The ’80s looks combined with the 2023 clothes are perhaps one of my favorite things being revived right now. People are starting to wear more and more acid washes in their outfits, jumpsuits are becoming more common in professional settings, and best of all, color is making a comeback.

I can’t be the only one who’s noticed in recent years that there’s been a diminishing sense of choice when it comes to color in the fashion community.

Specifically, in men’s fashion. In the 80s and even in the 90s, you could find any color for any garment you were looking for.

Walking into a mall store was like walking into a candy store.

So many colors and variations everywhere it was hard to know where to start. But now, in menswear especially, but also in womenswear, when I walk into a clothing store, all I see is a jumbled mess of whites and browns and other options of dull colors.

That’s why I’m so happy to see the return of some of the most fun and outlandish styles of the 80s.

Now they are better than ever. Keeping the fun aspects of 80s fashion without some of the more, shall we say, embarrassing styles of the past. Granted, I don’t know or appreciate the consensus of popular trends very much, but one thing I’ve always come to admire in the fashion world is the ability to leave behind outdated styles to make way for new ones, while preserving those who were much admired in recent years.

It gives me confidence that whatever trends appear or even reappear in the future, the fashion world will embark on a fun and colorful new path that everyone will enjoy.