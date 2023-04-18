Scottsdale Fashion Square continues luxury evolution, popular stores close





SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – If you’ve been to Scottsdale Fashion Square lately, you’ve probably noticed high-end new stores and lots of construction. It looks like these changes mean the closure of some popular stores like Williams Sonoma. A shopper took a now-viral photo inside the store over the weekend. He shows a sign saying the store is closing – the mall hasn’t renewed the lease. Mall wants to be a luxury mall. Longtime tenant Crate & Barrel also closed earlier this year. Other stores like Ann Taylor also left Scottsdale Fashion. In recent years, Scottsdale Fashion Square has transformed the northwest section into a luxury wing with designer boutiques and chic restaurants like Nobu. Now the mall is renovating the Nordstrom area. We see a great opportunity to further expand our luxury presentation in the South Wing to accommodate more of the world’s best brands and experiences, said Tom OHern, CEO of Macerich, the malls owner, in a press release. ASU Professor Hitendra Chaturvedi says Scottsdale Fashion Square is smart to pivot and capitalize on the city’s wealth even if it means some long-standing stores are leaving. So it’s a very smart play on the life stage of the consumer, the wealth of the consumer, the status of the city as a hip and affluent city and they are, they capture that pivot in their hands and you have started seeing results on some of the actions they take, Chaturvedi said. The Arizonas family has reached out to Scottsdale Fashion Square for a comment on the Williams Sonoma photo and the changes happening at the center, but have yet to hear back. Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

