Say yes to dress star Dorothy Silver engaged at 66!

say yes to the dress star Dorothy Silver is getting married!





THE Kleinfeld Merchandising director and buyer, 66, and fiancé Mark Shorr got engaged in 2020, she exclusively reveals to PEOPLE.





“The proposal was really quite intimate, but still special to us,” says Silver, who has worked at the iconic wedding dress retailer for more than 30 years.





“What my fiancé really wanted to do was come to the Kleinfeld flagship and propose in person, but I forbid it,” she laughs. “Instead, we were home one night in our pajamas, and he got down on his knees and proposed. It was perfect.”









Images courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal and Dorothy Silver





Before the couple started a romantic relationship, they had known each other for years. “Mark really is the boy next door,” she exclaims. “We lived in apartment buildings next to each other growing up in Brooklyn.”





As Shorr is three years older, they did not see each other much as children, but Silver attended school with his younger brother. “It’s like the old song that I had to travel the world to meet the boy next door,” she adds.









After growing up and forging separate lives, the pair connected through Shorr’s ex-wife, Lois, who suggested they meet. “About a month later we were all at the beach and he came over and put his beach chair next to mine and that was it,” she says. “We’ve been together ever since.”





Lois died suddenly of a rare form of cancer in September 2019. “She never saw that her introduction resulted in a beautiful engagement,” Silver says. “She will always have a special place in our hearts.”





Silver with his friend and Shorr’s ex-wife, Lois, who started the couple.

Silver adds that she never imagined herself walking down the aisle. “I’ve always considered myself an anti-bride. I’m not a dress-up person and my favorite color is black. I never thought that in a million years I would be getting married,” says- She.





But now that she’s a bride-to-be, Silver embraces all things marriage. “As Merchandising Director and Buyer for Kleinfeld, I had my pick of dresses. So far I have two dresses, but it never ends when I keep seeing more dresses that I love,” she says. “There was no hype when I was trying on dresses because I really didn’t know if I wanted to wear one. But, all of a sudden, I tried on a dress and when I came out of the dressing room ‘fitting the staff were there and i burst It was such an emotional moment for me since it was and is my Kleinfeld family My parents had never lived to see this moment and i cried specially Sharing and thinking about it now makes me emotional.









As for the actual ceremony, Silver says she and Shorr are in no rush to say “yes.”





“We were initially considering a destination wedding or a small party with friends at the Rockaway Hotel,” she says. “We just bought a beach house together in Arverne By the Sea, so we’re taking our time planning the wedding.”





Silver has been part of the Kleinfeld bridal team since 1991. Once a fur salon in Brooklyn, the retailer is now the largest luxury bridal store in the world, selling over a thousand different designer dresses. Kleinfeld also recently collaborated with Zales for their Kleinfeld x Zales collection, a selection of 15 lab-created diamond engagement rings and eight bridal bands, including sparkles with round, oval, marquise, pear, princess and emerald diamond shapes.





“I’ve always said that when it comes to marriage, you’re either in it for a minute or for a lifetime,” Silver says. “To me, it’s my life. The emotionality of the business is what hooked me. I found it extremely rewarding to be a part of the most important moment in someone’s life.”





As for her own engagement ring, Silver tells PEOPLE that she chose it herself. “I’m very minimalist when it comes to jewelry because I like to keep it classic. But I believe the bigger the diamond, the better!”