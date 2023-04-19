Fashion
Brand owner opens up about 90s grunge controversy and accuses fashion industry of excluding or stealing kids from the streets
Ruby (@rudie.cant.fail), the owner of the fashion label ruderecently created a video drawing attention to the harmful ways in which fashion industry functions specifically, its tendency either to steal children in the street or completely ban them from participating in the conversation.
I have to talk about this extremely niche fashion industry that I can’t seem to get out of my brain, Ruby begins. So early 90s grunge hits the scene, Nirvana is, like, on MTVthe whole philosophy of grunge is like, who cares, we were apathetic, we weren’t like pop culture, sports people are stupid, the industry sucks, nothing matters et cetera.
Ruby then refers to Steven Meisels Grunge and Glory editorial shoot, which was styled by Grace Coddington, for vogues December 1992 issue.
Worn out combat boots, flannels, stuff that looks like it bought it all from Good will. In fact, a Nirvana t-shirt, Ruby explains the clothing choices for the shoots. Very Sheedy Ally breakfast clubno one understands me in my regular regular high school and i am different.
Seattle, Washington, the birthplace of grunge, is credited with plugging the world into the zeitgeist of the scene, both musically and aesthetically.
Thrifting is a verb in Seattle. Flannel and faux leather, the boho-hobo staples of second-hand clothing, are the staples of a non-fashion statement reads an excerpt from Rick Marins Grunge: a success story For THE New York Times in 1992. A flannel shirt worn around the waist is a precaution against the mercurial climate of the Pacific Northwest. Army boots work effectively in mudThis product is inexpensive, durable, and timeless. It also goes against all the flashy aesthetic that existed in the 80s.
The sudden popularization and commodification of the grunge aesthetic, which has been a fairly regular interpretation of Seattle style at the time, Ruby points out, has sparked controversy. However, what pushed things to the limit was Marc Jacobsthe infamous grunge-inspired Spring/Summer 1993 show for Perry Ellis, which ultimately fired him as creative director. The parade had two functions: it immortalized the impact of grunge in fashion history and confirmed the industry’s fear of its prevalence at the time.
Why fear it, you will say? Because it apparently taints the intellectual appeal of the fashion industry.
He offers this grunge-themed ready-to-wear fashion show, Ruby explains. Either way, this show cost Marc Jacobs his job. Apparently the F capital fashion industry itself was very outraged by this show and they thought it gave fashion a bad name and took away, like, the fancy mythos of it all.
According to the singer of the group Holes Courtney LoveShe and her husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, were also against Jacobs’ show. In fact, the duo apparently burned almost the entire collection, which was gifted to them, and it’s something she really regrets.
Do you know what we did with it? We burned it, love said WWD. We were punks, we didn’t like that kind of stuff.
Ruby thinks that when it comes to street kids, the fashion industry watches or robs them, under the guise of protecting her so-called sophistication.
The more I think about it, the more it makes me realize that the fashion industry as Big Brother doesn’t know what it likes, doesn’t know what it wants, doesn’t know what’s cool, says Ruby. And it’s constantly either taking pieces from street kids without understanding what they’re trying to say, or excluding street kids and telling them, you don’t understand what we’re doing here.
The moral of the story is f*** the industry and the magazine pages and the runways, and just wear what you want, she adds.
Brand owner opens up about 90s grunge controversy and accuses fashion industry of excluding or stealing kids from the streets
