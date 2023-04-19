Noah Cyrus performs on ‘American Idol’ in crochet beanie and boots – Footwear News





Noah Cyrus brought his gritty style to the latest episode of ABC’s “American Idol” on Monday night. The Grammy-nominated singer joined co-judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as a mentor to the top 26 contestants, who performed from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Cyrus also took the stage during the reality competition series to perform her new single with Vance Joy, “Everybody Needs Someone.” Cyrus took to Instagram to share a clip of her performance. THE Artist “July” appeared on stage in a sheer cream dress. The halter piece had a halter neckline, lace accents on one side with ruffles on the other, and a daring center front slit. The garment also included distressed details on the back. “I’m so proud and excited for my singers on #IDOL tonight. I feel so lucky to have met some very special and inspiring people…I also played some of my new song with @vancejoy,” everyone world needs someone,” Cyrus captioned the video. Related THE Star of “Hannah Montana” completed her outfit with a white crochet beanie. Adding a dose of to her look, Cyrus added a collection of midi rings and long jeweled nails. She styled her hair straight and opted for soft makeup. As for shoes, Cyrus completed her outfit with beige lace-up knee high boots. The shiny style had a triangular pointed toe and was set on a chunky heel. Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat boots and thigh high boots on the red carpet of Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can also be spotted in a variety of athletic and comfortable Nike sneakers on and off the red carpet. However, Cyrus isn’t afraid of a major height increase for events either, as evidenced by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn repeatedly over the years. PICTURES: Click through the gallery to see the evolution of Noah Cyrus’ grunge-inspired style.

