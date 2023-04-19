Vanguard Men’s Volleyball Wins First NAIA National Championship

Vanguard University’s men’s volleyball team has been nomads this winter and spring.

Their former home, affectionately known as The Pit, was demolished last year to make way for the new Freed Center for Leadership and Service.

The Lions were left without a gym, hosting games at Orange Coast College and Calvary Chapel High School and training wherever they could.

It was sort of a question of, Hey coach, where are we training tomorrow? Said Vanguard senior outside hitter Kyle Anema. We never really had any idea where we would be the next day.

Vanguard, however, had a clear idea of ​​where they wanted to be at the end of the season.

The Lions achieved that goal on Saturday in remarkable fashion. They rallied for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11 reverse sweep victory over Arizona’s Benedictine Mesa in the NAIA National Championship game in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vanguard Men’s Volleyball won the NAIA National Championship in only its fourth season. (Courtesy of Douglas Wells)

In only its fourth season, the program won its first national title. This is also the fourth NAIA Tag Team Championship for Vanguard overall, joining the 2008 Women’s Basketball Team, 2014 Men’s Basketball Team, and 2021 STUNT Team.

Anema, who managed a record 23 decisive victories in the Finals, earned NAIA Tournament MVP honors. Junior faced Will Anderson, a former OCC standout who had 20 kills, was an all-tournament team for the Lions (20-5).

Andrew Sheveland had 10 kills for the champions and Ryan Jew contributed a team-best 11 digs. Ryan Smith dished out 55 assists and Valesis Vaisuai was big in the middle with seven blocks.

Local prep players on Vanguard’s winning team included junior middle tackle and Corona del Mar High graduate Glen Linden III, as well as Huntington Beach High product Cody Newsome, a junior libero. Linden had a key service ace in the fifth set in the Lions title match.

Anema said he was unsure at the start of the season if he would return for his final year of eligibility. He graduated from Vanguard in 2022 and is currently pursuing a Masters in Leadership Studies.

Leading this team, which included a freshman head coach in former longtime UCLA assistant Brian Rofer, could certainly be considered valuable experience.

All he kept saying was that on April 15, they were going to be there and they were going to win, said Anema, a first-team NAIA All-American with Anderson. And we did. I don’t know. I think if you’re next to Brian Rofer you might buy a lottery ticket because it seems like he starts talking all the time. He just showed the vision, I joined, and tried to get everybody to join.

Vanguard’s Kyle Anema was named NAIA Tournament MVP after helping the Lions win the national title. (Courtesy of Douglas Wells)

Rofer, a graduate of Fountain Valley High in 1977 who won a national championship with UCLA in 1979 as a center tackle, hadn’t coached in the collegiate ranks since completing 22 years as an assistant coach. with the Bruins in 2012. But he was hired last November at Vanguardreplacing Eric Vallely, the boys’ volleyball manager at Newport Harbor High, who remained on the Vanguard team as an assistant.

Vanguard lost two of three regular season games to Benedictine Mesa, and also lost to Masters College in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Finals.

The Lions were swept 25-8, 25-22, 25-23 in Game 3 against Benedictine Mesa on February 10.

They completely bombarded us, said Rofer. I know for sure that I have never lost a set in my life 25-8.

But the Lions fought back and got revenge at the NAIA Tournament. They also picked up a 25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over the Masters in the domestic semi-final, despite a record 34 kills for the national player. Noah Flexen, a freshman outside hitter for the Masters.

Anderson had 24 kills in the semi-final victory for Vanguard, and Anema added 23 kills.

Throughout this year, these guys have learned to compete with each other, Rofer said. Everyone joined. I have complete trust in my players, and they have developed trust in me and in the process. Everything went well.

I told Kyle and this team on my first day working with them that we were going to win the national championship. It was up to them to buy and go. That’s what they did. It’s all down to my players, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to play this tournament with.

Senior setter Vanguard Smith, along with junior middle tackle Vaisuai, were both selected to the NAIA All-American Second Team.