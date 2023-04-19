Brunello Cucinelli plans new factory and bets on menswear growth – Footwear News

MILAN – Brunello Cucinelli closed another quarter of strong growth and is preparing for further gains by setting up a new manufacturing plant in Penne, Italy.

Located in the central region of Abruzzo, Penne has historically been a production center specializing in men’s clothing fashion. It is home to the famous Brioni brand.

In a call with analysts, CEO Riccardo Stefanelli said the plant would be built by the company and start operating in the last quarter of the year.

Stefanelli was talking about Dallas, where he was accompanying Brunello Cucinelli, who was not on call. After receiving the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award for Distinguished Service in Fashion for 2023 in Paris on March 5, Cucinelli was in the Texas city to attend another event for the award.

Stefanelli touted the “rich culture and craftsmanship” of Penne craftsmen and tailors and said the company was creating a “bella fabbrica”. [beautiful factory]”, in line with Cucinelli’s conviction that it contributes to giving moral dignity to work and to improving the quality of products.

Asked by analysts to reveal the investment, Stefanelli objected, saying the project is in line with Cucinelli’s long-term strategy and will be developed gradually, without changing the company’s business model.

The move telegraphs the brand’s faith in the growth potential of the couture segment and is in line with the acquisition in 2013 of the production division of the prestigious ‘Sartoria D’Avenza’ in Carrara, another example of the excellence of Made in Italy in production. of men’s suits.

After the pandemic, when brands and retailers saw sales of tailored clothing plummet as men worked from home in casual attire, there was a rebound in sales of sports jackets and suits – but not versions. traditional. Instead, suits are now more versatile and for fall are more relaxed, can come in unusual colors, and are often worn over sweaters or turtlenecks.

Luca Lisandroni, who shares the CEO title with Stefanelli, confirmed Cucinelli’s previous expectations of 15% sales growth in 2023 and a 10% revenue increase in 2024 and said that over the three months ended March 31, sales were up 34.7% to 265.3 million. euros. This compares to 197 million euros in the same period last year.

In a statement, Cucinelli said “there is no doubt that we are reaping the rewards of the positive period that our brand is experiencing for the style it represents and perhaps also for the way we share our ideas with all our counterparts. Regarding our absolute luxury market segment, we continue to have a very positive outlook for the whole of the year ahead.

Lisandroni said the company has seen sales accelerate since Cucinelli was revealed as the Neiman Marcus award recipient.

In the first quarter, sales in Italy increased by 13.8% to 27.6 million euros, or 10.4% of the total.

The company converted two wholesale stores to direct operation: in Rome and in the luxury resort Forte dei Marmi in April. The new Roman boutique is located on Via dei Condotti and extends over four floors.

Lisandroni touted “excellent” performance in Asia and America, and “very strong” business in Europe, where sales rose 16.6% to 67.9 million euros, representing 25 .6% of total. In the region, turnover was boosted by both local customers and tourists, whose customers from the East returned in the first quarter.

Sales in the Americas climbed 42.9% to 95.5 million euros, accounting for 36% of the total.

Revenues in Asia climbed 56% to 74.3 million euros, or 28% of the total. “The decidedly positive trend in China continues, registering very encouraging signs over the period,” Lisandroni said. He has just returned from a 10-day trip to China and said the country is full of plans.

With China accounting for 12% of sales in 2022 and there are only 17 directly operated stores in the region, this is “becoming increasingly important”, Lisandroni said, adding that 2023 will be “a golden year ” in China.

He also praised the “strong energy and cultural activities program” in Hong Kong, and the strong performance of Taiwan and Macau. “We have a big opportunity in ready-to-wear in China, but we don’t want to force an acceleration,” he said.

He also thinks “it will be an amazing year” for the company in Dubai, where Cucinelli has just opened a second store.

In the first quarter, retail revenue jumped 63.7% to 164 million euros, or 61.8% of the total. Gains were driven by strong like-for-like growth, with spring collections selling significantly higher and network expansion, although the company noted that the comparison is helped by the fact that last year the retail division was impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions in the first quarter.

As of March 31, there were 122 retail stores compared to 115 at the same time last year.

Wholesale channel sales rose 4.7% to 101.3 million euros, accounting for 38.2% of the total. Over the past six months, the wholesale channel grew by 22.2%.

E-commerce growth was in line with expectations, Lisandroni said. The direct online store segment accounts for 6-7% of sales, while total e-commerce accounts for 13-14% of sales.

Lisandroni also spoke about the launch of the two new fragrances which were presented in the first quarter in Milan on March 28.

The perfumes “Brunello Cucinelli pour Femme” and “Brunello Cucinelli pour Homme” are the result of a collaboration with EuroItalia, owned by the Sgariboldi family, and with the noses of experienced perfumers Daphné Bugey and Olivier Cresp.

Sold for 180 euros per 100ml bottle, the fragrances were launched in the Brunello Cucinelli boutiques in Milan and Solomeo, where the company is based, and will be rolled out in May. They will be available in the US in October and in Asia in January next year.

The first sunglasses and corrective glasses with EssilorLuxottica will bow in the first months of 2024.

In keeping with the pact established 15 years ago that leaders should step down at the age of 70, CFO Moreno Ciarapica will hand over to Deputy CFO Dario Pipitone after 12 years in the role and 30 years in the role. the company. Ciarapica will remain an advisor as co-senior financial director.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on www.wwd.com.