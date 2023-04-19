These are the top fashion trends New York girls are wearing this spring

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

New York is one of the fashion capitals of the world. That’s why people from all over come to the city in February and September to fashion week, where designers like Brandon Maxwell, Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and more debut their collections for the upcoming season. However, the fashion continues well beyond these two weeks. Walk down any city street, hop on the subway, or walk into a restaurant, and you’re sure to see an outfit you want to copy.

However, if you don’t live in the area, but are constantly looking for inspiration, here are the top New York fashion trends for spring. That’s what city girls wear. And if you really want to feel like a New Yorker, go ahead and put your own spin on each trend. Treat the world (or at least the pavement) as if it were your track.

1. Oversized Blazers

Credit: Getty Images

These are not your Park Ave blazers. Everywhere else in New York, the ladies are wearing oversized styles with wide-leg pants, denim skirts and shorts, and even making it a little sporty with leggings and sneakers.

2. Sheer Tops

Credit: Getty Images

TikTok is all about this Intimissi sheer top, but users weren’t the first to push the trend. Make your next “head out” a sheer one if you want to feel a little flirtatious, a little sexy, and extra confident.

3. Long Coats

Credit: Getty Images

Long coats (also called maxi coats) are all over the streets. As the temperatures warm up, the best style is probably the lightweight trench coat. It’s perfect for cool, rainy spring days, but also pairs well with a simple tank top and jeans on a warmer day.

4. Long denim skirts

Credit: Getty Images

Maxi skirts are making a comeback thanks to the wave of revived Y2K trends. However, if you’re not sure whether to try one, know that long denim skirts are like regular jeans, but more comfortable.

5. Quiet Luxury Handbags

Credit: Getty Images

Quiet luxury is essentially high-end fashion without the bold big labels naming it as such. Currently, girls in New York prefer simple, timeless handbags that aren’t too flashy. For example, Bottega Veneta is all over town (its Jodie bag, pictured above, is a favorite), probably because you can tell where it’s from thanks to the signature leather weave, but without a tag.

6. White jeans

Credit: Getty Images

White jeans before Memorial Day? You bet. Don’t be afraid to pair them with leather jackets, sweaters and ankle boots on a cold spring day. You can also do an off-white or cream color if plain white is too light for you.

7. Moccasins

Credit: Getty Images

Everyone wants to look rich, and a really easy way to do that is to give your look a touch of preppiness. Loafers, blazers and polo sweaters are all suitable, but loafers are especially versatile. You can embellish them with a chunky sole, wear them with crinkle socks or pair them with a long denim skirt.

8. Cargo jeans

Credit: Getty Images

Cargo pants are pretty hot right now, but cargo denim is especially hot. In fact, it’s hard to find Agolde Copper Cargo Jeans in stock anywhere. Wear them with heels and a long coat, sneakers and a bomber jacket or a simple tank top and loafers.

