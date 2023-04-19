How to Wear a Casual Denim Dress for Spring

Proof denim is the most versatile fabric: from maxi dresses to mini dresses, shredded and distressed to pleated and ironed, denim dresses can be worn in so many ways. This particular style also has some early vibes, and while there’s no shortage of Y2K denim trends resurfacing this spring for better or for a low rise, that doesn’t mean there aren’t. There aren’t many new ways to style your most tried-and-true style. denim dress from past seasons.





Because denim can feel a little heavy, many of our top picks for denim outfits to wear for spring feature shorter hemlines, but if you prefer a denim maxi or midi moment, you’ll still find plenty to love. Another pro tip: you can substitute any of the 17 denim dresses below with a denim skirt of your choice and a shirt in a denim-like fabric like chambray or linen to create a similar effect.





Because denim is such a ubiquitous fabric, you should feel not only free, but empowered to mix our style recommendations with your own personal flair. Whether that means rocking each of these looks with a chunky platform sandal or adding tights and combat boots to every outfit, you simply can’t go wrong with denim. The sky (blue denim wash) is the limit.







With a blazer

Adding a blazer to a casual outfit is a surefire way to add a layer of sophistication, which is probably why we all love a jeans and blazer moment. This same business caszh vibe can be carried over to your favorite denim dress. We recommend adding a pair of chunky platforms to contrast with the menswear-inspired blazer of your choice, as well as experimenting with oversized cuts.

Similar shop: Frank & Eileen Mary Classic Shirt Dress in Classic Washed Blue$328, and Maison Bardot Back Slit Blazer$139 and Steve Madden Emery Heeled Sandals$60 (originally $100).







With Socks and Sandals

There’s something all-American about a denim dress, making it an ideal centerpiece for a fit that explores and subverts other aesthetics, like this updated Y2K take on the normcore socks and sandals combo. This is a perfect denim dress outfit idea when you want to be dressed up in a snap.

Similar shop: John Paige Mayslie denim mini dress$229, and Sock Candy Sunflower Butterfly Transparent Sock$18 and Platform Melissa Kick-Off Sandal$109.







Add a trendy belt

Move over, charm bracelets. Charm belts are back and are the perfect accessory to pair with a denim mini dress. You can create a more cohesive and elevated look by adding jewelry in a similar finish to your belt, or let it stand on its own by toning down the rest of your look with neutral accessories.

Similar shop: MEOW Anya blue mini dress$265, and YSL Charm Chain Belt$825.











Go beyond the blue

Many of us assume the vibe is blue jean baby when it comes to denim. That said, one way to make an impact with a denim dress for spring is to opt for an unexpected hue. Sunny hues like yellow and pink are perfect for spring, while floral and patterned prints also make a major fashion statement.

Similar shop: Isabel Marant Vona denim mini dress$890.







Play princess style

One of our favorite approaches to styling denim dresses for spring is to take a princess approach. Mary Jane platform pumps and a pretty satin clutch add both lift and edge to a denim dress, especially one that features crystal embellishments or a classically feminine and seductive fit and flare or bodycon silhouette .

Similar shop: Bronx and Banco Maraya Denim Diamond Mini Dress$850 and Larroud Ari Pumps In Ivory Leather$350.







With Barbiecore boots

Barbiecore is unmissable, and we’re not complaining about it. But if you’re dreading going to Barbie’s dream house, we recommend dipping your toes in Barbie pink waters, literally, with a pair of bubblegum statement boots and a casual denim dress.

Similar shop: Azalea Wang – Pink Heartout Thigh High Boots$45 (originally $90) and True Religion Big T Denim Dress$96 (originally $160).







Add trendy sneakers

For the ultimate comfy denim fit that still serves up the main character’s energy, you can’t go wrong with a pair of platform sneakers and an oversized denim shirt dress. Don’t shy away from a boxy cut with this look; the looseness of a denim shirt dress contrasts beautifully with the structure of the sneakers.

Similar shop: Club Monaco denim shirt dress$139 (originally $190) and Pink Naked Wolfe Strike Sneakers$300.







With a metallic bomber jacket

Bomber jackets are a spring staple and there’s no better way to show off your favorite than by layering it over a dark wash denim dress. While oversized outerwear continues to grab celebrity attention this year, you don’t need a bulky figure to pull off this look.

Similar shop: PROJECT GAP denim mini dress with Washwell$60 and LaMarque Chapin Reversible Leather Bomber Jacket$515.







Wear over sheer sleeves

Styling strapless denim dresses can be tricky, which is why we’re so glad sheer clothing is everywhere this spring. Layering a strapless denim dress over a sheer long-sleeved shirt doesn’t just add a light layer for those surprisingly chilly evenings. It also provides some security on the bust line and can match your whole denim dress.

Similar shop: Lovers and Friends Alexis Bustier Mini Dress$168, and Marcella New York Eloise Sheer Turtleneck$65.







Double the denim

Before you ask, yes, an incredibly chic all-denim look isn’t just possible, it’s deceptively simple to achieve. To start, we recommend choosing a textured denim dress with distressed or patchwork details, then adding the rest of your favorite denim pieces, from jackets to shoes to shirts.

Similar shop: EB denim dress with polka dots$480 and SCHUTZ Keefa High Casual Sandal$158.











Add light gloves

From incredibly extra to relatively understated, gloves continue to have their moment as the warmer months drag on. It’s an opulent celebrity favourite, but it’s also an eye-catching way to break up large swaths of fabric of similar color and texture, making it a great accessory to pair with a denim dress.

Similar shop: Corenelia James Lucrezia Tulle Opera Glove with Musketeer$260 and AllSaints Osa Puff Sleeve Denim Mini Shirt Dress$199.







Mix and match washes

Attention person a little more: If you want to serve a lot of look, while remaining technically adhering to a casual dress code, you’ll want to rock this all-denim fit. The trick to making denim look fresh from head to toe is to play around with a variety of washes. Combining light, dark and patchwork denim outerwear and shoes with your spring denim dress will keep things unexpected instead of monotonous.

Similar shop: Azalea Wang Rheya Chunky Denim Mix Sandals$60.







Add western accessories

It’s coastal cowgirl season and nothing says stunning more than a denim dress worn with Western accessories. You can go rugged with a pair of well-worn and beloved cowboy boots, or give things a higher vibe with whipstitch accessories with bold brass buckles.

Similar shop: MPAZ Studio Waves Denim Dress$185, and Banana Republic Whipstitch Llano Belt$150.











Coordinate light leathers

Spring is, in our opinion, the best time for leather. Whether you prefer vegan, faux, or real, a denim outfit is a great way to show off multiple leather pieces in one look. Layering is key and we consider a stylish over-the-knee boot, a bodycon denim dress and a cropped or form-fitting leather jacket to be essential layers. From there, you can play around with a second layer of denim, a heavier longer jacket, or a button-down shirt.

Similar shop: Motorcycle Jacket 100% Quince Leather$150, Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Pointed Toe Thigh High Boots$713 (originally $950) and Madewell Denim Seam Long Sleeve Mini Dress$128.











Go Monochromatic

Monochromatic dressing can be overwhelming in blue denim hues, but white and cream denim accented with metallics is a whole different story. A white denim dress is, on its own, a great piece that requires little to no accessories, but when paired with silver cowboy boots or platform ankle boots, the It Girl triples the look. points.

Similar shop: SCHUTZ Cicera slipper in metallic leather$218, and Reformation Nikki Bustier Denim Mini Dress in Vintage White$178.







Under an oversized leather jacket

We’ve said it before: Hailey Bieber rarely goes a week without being photographed in an oversized leather jacket. To incorporate an oversized leather jacket into a denim dress fit, try adding a denim boot to balance out the jacket and ensure you bring the focus of the look back to your fabric of choice.

Similar shop: The Vader IV jacket of arrivals$795, and Amina Muaddi Jahleel jeans thigh high boots$1,765.







On a collared shirt

For a cohesive look without being monotonous, we love a chambray button-up shirt worn under a bustier denim dress. Remember, you don’t need a mini dress to pull off this look. Any hemline will do here, but we’d recommend a more fitted button-down shirt, as you don’t want to feel too constricted once you’ve added your denim dress over it.

Similar shop: Faherty Tried and True Chambray Shirt$138, and Simi Denim Retro Dress$475.