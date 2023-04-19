Fashion
The 14 Coolest Men’s Polo Shirts for Spring
In menswear these days, sneakers look more like boots, cargo pants are surprisingly tailored, and your new favorite polo shirt just might have more in common with a sweater. If that latest diversion really got your mind blown, fear not: we were here to tell you about the best polo sweaters, the kind of retro style that Don Draper or Steve McQueen might have loved, and the kind that’s back to the fashion.
Designers have tapped into the 50s and 60s for endless inspiration for years, but some styles have a major moment. There’s something clean, chic and effortlessly cool about the polo sweater. It has less in common with the neon-hued polo shirts of the early 2000s and much more of a refined, tailored vibe.
Often made from wool blends or even moisture-wicking materials like merino wool, the polo sweater is a perfect hybrid for spring wear, polished enough (and warm enough) to be used both in the office and at a rooftop happy hour.
And when you want to channel laid-back European vacation fare without leaving the States, there’s something about the polo shirt that reminds you of, say, The Talented Mr. Ripley (minus the harmful shades). The next polo shirt you wear should look more like a sweater, and that’s where our favorite sweater polo shirts come into your wardrobe.
Designer Todd Snyder has a knack for bringing the past into modernity, like with this luxurious piped polo shirt made from a blend of Italian cotton and silk. The piped placket and sleeves are preppy in good taste.
Because it’s constructed with knit cuffs and knit rib at the waist, a pullover polo drapes more elegantly than a traditional cotton pique polo and this Ben Sherman number is no exception. Note the open neckline for a suitably casual look.
The best pullover polo shirts often mix things up from the norm in terms of texture and color. This polo sweater from Topman incorporates two different types of stitching in 100% lightweight cotton. Wear it under a navy cotton blazer.
Unlike other polo pullovers or the simpler button-up polo, this sharp take on the Open Edit style replaces the button placket with a sporty, clean-lined front zipper. The viscose-cotton blend also has more in common with performance fabric, so you’ll still be extra comfortable.
The open Johnny collar of this polo shirt should prove especially appealing if you want to channel an air of sophistication while dressing in supreme comfort. Think of James Bond in Casino Royalewith a much lower price.
Cotton blended with nylon gives this polo sweater some substance and stretch, while a range of bright color options practically screams spring and summer style. For best results, pair them with cream or beige linen trousers, then head out to your favorite terrace for a drink with friends.
The best pullover polo shirts are luxurious enough to wear for a night out on the town, yet casual enough to wear on a weekend at the beach. This stretch knit polo shirt does the job perfectly.
The cable knit sweater you love to wear on cold winter days is transformed into a nice lightweight polo sweater with cable knit seams and an open color. Both color options are rich and flattering when worn with off-white chinos or five-pocket trousers.
Quiet luxury is the name of the game among the world’s best dresser pieces that are simple on the surface, yet supremely well-made and endlessly comfortable up close. This cashmere sweater with a polo placket and collar easily checks those boxes.
While some pullover polo shirts stick with a more traditional polo placket, this Ted Baker version borrows a design more closely associated with the cardigan. The result is a really cool hybrid polo shirt that you can even wear unbuttoned over a navy t-shirt.
Opt for long sleeves and an eye-catching basket weave design. Italian-made construction is also a nice plus at a nice price.
Like the rugged henley, there’s something a little edgy and absolutely retro about the polo pullover. This color-blocked number looks like it came straight from a 1970s boardwalk photo, which is the point.
Looking for a polo shirt that reads a little more like an outdoor getaway than a rooftop party for spring and summer? This polo sweater, with its textured waffle knit, stand-up collar and four-button placket, is the kind of sweater made for crisp mornings and chilly nights around a bonfire.
For something with the visually appealing weave of a polo sweater and yet the lightweight construction of cotton, opt for this tasteful shirt with a cool woven herringbone pattern.
