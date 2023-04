Red Dress With Rachel McAdams Cutouts Gives Dancing Lady Emoji Vibes | Parade

The actress stunned in a fiery red number for her latest movie premiere. Rachel McAdams channeled the “dancer” emoji with her latest look. Notebook the actress looked like she was ready to salsa on the red carpet, donning a flowing purple-colored dress with cutouts at the belly and shoulders for theAre you there God? It’s me, Margaret premiered at the Regency Village Theater on April 15 in Los Angeles, California. The long sleeve Victoria Beckham-The designed number was paired with matching ankle strap sandals. As for the beauty, her brown, honey-streaked hair was loosely pulled back, while she kept her makeup simple, soft and neutral. THE mean girls The actress struck a few poses and smiles for the photographers, and was even caught signing autographs outside the venue. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Rachel McAdams attends the ‘Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret’ party. Los Angeles premiere at the Regency Village Theater on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Amanda Edwards/Getty Images For the upcoming film, McAdams steps into the role of Barbara Simon, mother of the titular character, played byAbby Ryder Fortson. Based on the 1970s Judy Blume novel of the same name, the filmfollows a young girl named Margaret Simon. “When she family moves from the city to the suburbs, the 11-year-old boy navigates between new friends, feelings and early adolescence,” according to his synopsis. The come-of-age comedy adaptation film also starsKathy Bates like Margaret’s Grandmother Sylvie, accompanied Benny Safdi, Elle GrahamAnd Amari Alexis Princeamong others. During the promo for the film, the actress also provided rare comments about being a mother of two children, which she shares with her longtime boyfriend.Jamie Linden. By AND! Newsshe gave birth to her daughter just months before the film was set, so she was balancing being the mother of an on-screen teenager while raising a toddler and newborn. “I felt like a milking machine,” she said of having to pump between takes. However, she said her motherhood experience was necessary for the role, tellingPeople in an interview published on April 17, “As a mom, it’s not too much, too hard to find the mess, the privilege of being able to see a child grow up and be their parent”, adding “I think it’s a really lucky place, a place to be, and I think Barb feels that.” Are you there God? It’s me, Margarethits theaters on April 28, 2023.

