Coachella Fashion Trends 2023: Space Cowboy, Disco, Boho

Picture this: It’s 2015. You’re wearing a flower crown inspired by photos you’ve reblogged on Tumblr. Your best friend wears a pair of glittering fairy wings. Vanessa Hudgens dominates your Pinterest boards. You’re at Coachella , and life is beautiful. Flash forward to today, and the floral pieces were nowhere to be found at Weekend 1 (nor the Sneakernight singer, who confirmed she wasn’t in attendance for this year’s festivities on social media).

In the years just before Covid-19 entered the chat, the traditional aesthetic associated with the weekend was already starting to fall apart. People were slowly swapping out their over-the-top hair and glam and opting for a more subtle take instead. Then the pandemic kicked in in 2020 which forced most of us to wear sweatpants on a daily basis and the annual music festival was canceled for two consecutive years, only to return later in 2022.

The clothing choices of this year’s attendees proved that the ghost of Coachella’s bygone fashions has not only completely left the stage, but also slammed the door and isn’t looking back.

More from Cosmopolitan play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play

So what are people actually wear this time around? According to a Google Trends Report (as well as my own on-site observations after spending the first weekend in the field), there are six big aesthetics people can’t get enough of, and we’ve broken them down below. -below.

nude trend

Leave little to the imagination with these transparent items BOWIE LIME SHEER VISCOSE DRESS 1 credit Mariposa lace dress Credit: Find Me Now WISHLIST MAXI TEXTURED MESH DRESS 1 credit Kendor long sleeve midi dress black Credit: Princess Polly

On the red carpet and in the fashion world, people strip down as much as possible without being, well, naked. For people who head out into the desert to watch their favorite artists (hi @Bad Bunny), that translates to an airy mesh dress with minimal clothing underneath. Think: wear or one cute bikini . It doesn’t hurt to have little or no clothes on when you plan to be in the sun all day.

If you want to try it out for yourself but don’t feel the most comfortable giving it all away, try a few. or one instead.

space cowboy

Get your yee-haw on Billini Danilo ankle boots 1 credit AKIRA You are no good for me Open back vest 1 credit Meshki Dinah sequined low-rise mini skirt 1 credit Billini Constance ankle boots 1 credit

Cue the classic Kacey Musgraves song because Space Cowboy was in full effect this year. Everyone was basically wearing a Yassified version of the Western aesthetic: cowboy boots gone metallic (see how I styled them below) and more colorful clothes and accessories than ever before.

Disco

Get ready for the candle with these disco pieces Nasty Gal Feathered Crop Bandeau Corset Top Now 60% off 1 credit superdown Mission Wrap Front Dress Credit: Turn Revice Denim Hollywood Heartthrob Credit: Revice Denim Nastygal faux leather flared pants Now 60% off 1 credit

You’ll be dancing the night away, so might as well have clothes that match the theme. That means more metal, feathers and whatever else under the sun makes you feel like a dancing queen.

Cottagecore

Channel your Bridgerton favorites Bustier Window Heart Credit: For Love and Lemons Mavis cropped blouse Credit: For Love and Lemons Rahi Tunic Dress Vittoria Seaphina 1 credit Silvia long dress Credit: For Love and Lemons

It’s what you’d wear if you galloped through a rose garden or lived in the countryside. Lots of people at Coachella wore cute, flowy, floral-patterned clothes as they watched their favorite bands, and it made me want to book a flight to the South of France ASAP.

Bohemia

Boho chic…but not the played up version you’re used to chouyatou High-waisted crochet skirt Credit: Amazon beltiscool Large Boho Disc Concho Leather Belt Credit: Amazon ANRABESS Women Cotton Pleated Maxi Skirt Now 23% off Credit: Amazon H&M crochet look mini dress Credit: H&M

I know what you’re thinking, but I promise you the bohemian styles we associate with Coachella don’t live on in the exact way you remember. Daisy Jones and the six proved that aesthetics with a hint of modernity can co-exist, and that’s what the vibe is for this occasion. Crochet, chunky metallic belts and long skirts were in the spotlight this year. And I liked it so much that I hopped on the trend myself.

retro

Retro cuts that transport you back in time Meow Mini Tee Credit: Turn Into the City Knit Maxi Dress Now 30% off Credit: Pepper Mayo Darlene short dress Now 25% off Credit: For Love and Lemons Faretumiya Rhinestone Fishnet Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top Credit: Amazon

Last but not least on the Coachella style spectrum is retro. What it looks like IRL comes down to two words: bold impressions. Swirls, flowers and other patterns in the form of sets and dresses were spotted everywhere.

Coachella Essentials

Don’t go to the desert without these Supergoop Invisible Sun Cream SPF 40 PA+ Credit: Sephora Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Paper, 1 Roll 1 credit iWALK iPortable USB C Charger Battery Credit: Amazon LUCKY MEGA CLIP Credit: Bonbonwhims adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes 1 credit Drybar Final Call Hairspray Moisture & Static Control Credit: Drybar ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray Credit: Sephora Prada Paradox Eau de Parfum Travel Spray 1 credit Versed Lightweight Gel Daily Face Moisturizer Credit: Paid

As for the other essentials you might want to bring with you to Coachella (i.e. sunscreen, sunscreen and more sunscreen). I’ve listed a few items on my must-have list below, such as you guessed her sunscreen, comfy sneakers you’ll want to wear for at least a day, and more.