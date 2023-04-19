Inflation came for the dopamine band-aid.
Fashion
Inflation makes us all want to dress like the 1%
For a brief period last year, hot pink pantsuits were everywhere with red carpet celebrities, TV news anchors and wedding guests. This is the result of designer Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli who presented bright pink creations on the catwalk a year ago.
Exuberance has captured the consumer’s mind. Freed from pandemic restrictions, shoppers threw away their loungewear and once again embraced appropriate clothing. With people returning to offices and parties, fashion is back in style. Maximalism surged. The band-aid of dopamine gearing up to feel as good as it does to look good has taken hold.
But with the return of inflation, job losses plaguing technology and upheavals rocking the banking sector, fads are fading.
Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein, looked at the looks sent to the catwalks for the upcoming fall-winter season. While bold styles, sneakers and streetwear dominated last year’s spring fashion month, this year has seen the return of timeless garments and more muted colors. Think well-tailored basics, like blazers, pencil skirts and tailored pants. For men, sneakers are out. Loro Piana cashmere-trimmed chukka boots are on trend.
The silent luxury hashtag has racked up around 60 million views on TikTok. This coincides with the takedown of a large plaid Burberry handbag on the Successions TV show and Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent courtroom restricted wardrobe. Old-fashioned chic has replaced opulence.
A more low-key fashion cycle can be good for luxury because it encourages consumers to swap and buy fewer more expensive pieces, luxury advisor Mario Ortelli told me. But this favors some brands more than others.
Those who have long pursued a more refined aesthetic, such as Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli SpA and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Loro Piana, are best placed. Structured bags from sister brand Loewes are praised on TikTok, while Kering SAs Saint Laurent is known for its sleek designs
Other brands will find this era more difficult. Kerings Gucci is already transitioning from the bold maximalism of former creative director Alessandro Michele to a more streamlined aesthetic. The rise of understated luxury makes this transition under new designer Sabato De Sarno all the more pressing. Sister brand Balenciaga has also been riding the streetwear wave.
Yet all luxury brands will have to shift from logo-adorned clothing and accessories to new styles and shapes. Fortunately, the new creative director of Burberry Group Plcs, Daniel Lee, has developed a series of such successes at Bottega Veneta. And the trench coat, Burberry’s signature product, has become emblematic of the new mood. Prada SpA, meanwhile, is known for its elevated minimalism, but it played on its triangle logo to appeal to Gen Z. It’s already giving it up for fall.
LVMH’s Louis Vuitton and Dior have a high-end positioning and stand a good chance of navigating the new reality. But they too must move away from objects bearing their name. LVMH chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said last week that understated luxury comes back from time to time. He was convinced that the largest luxury group in the world had a portfolio of houses and products broad enough to meet all tastes.
Similarly, Hermes International could emphasize its less obvious bags, which have won over fans on TikTok. While Hermes Birkin and Kelly models have old-school price tags, they’ve become so well-known that they now risk looking richer.
Limited-edition capsule collections, or collaborations, can inject excitement without deviating from the more sparse design ethos, though streetwear ties, including LVMH’s decision to appoint Pharrell Williams as designer of menswear from Louis Vuitton, are now less effective.
A minimalist cycle is much more difficult for high street retailers, whose cheaper products have a shorter shelf life. While it’s often the garish hues that stay on the sale track at the end of the season, fashion needs a steady stream of new trends to entice shoppers to buy. Just look at how he’s benefited from the post-pandemic shift from skinny jeans to wider leg styles.
To continue driving sales, retailer design teams need to make small improvements to the classics. Yet the faster the fashion, the harder it is to adapt to a slower pace of style iterations.
That said, Inditex SA seems to be in the best position. It has the more formal Massimo Dutti. Its flagship brand Zara also operates at the higher end of fast fashion, giving it credibility with fabric and fit, which become more important for simpler styles. It is a similar image at H&M Hennes & Mauritz ABs COS and Arket brands.
In the United States, understated luxury could help breathe new life into J Crew Group and Banana Republic, whose parent company, The Gap Inc., is struggling on many fronts and seeking a new chief executive.
Of course, there are dopamine band-aids. Hot pink Barbiecore is still going strong, thanks to Margot Robbie’s upcoming film, though it’s been overshadowed by quiet luxury over the past month. And much will depend on whether Chinese consumers will use their accumulated savings to buy rarer logos or wardrobes.
All in all, it’s time to consider the pencil skirt and blazer as alternative economic indicators, alongside rising lipstick sales and longer hemlines. In times of anxiety, everyone wants to look like they have money.
