Ray Romano underwent heart surgery to prevent ‘widowmaker’ heart attack





Ray Romano talks about a health issue that made him realize his heart wasn’t as healthy as he thought. The ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ alum, 65, revealed during an interview on the“WTF with Marc Maron”podcast that he underwent heart surgery after learning that the main artery to his heart was 90% blocked. “I just had to get a stent put in. I had a 90 per cent blockage,” Romano said, adding he felt “lucky” the doctors discovered the blockage in time to treat it. Ray Romano has revealed he had a stent placed in his heart after doctors discovered his main heart artery was almost completely blocked. Katie Jones/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images According toCleveland Clinic. Romano also revealed during the interview that his cholesterol had been high for two decades, but whenever doctors advised him to take statins, he refused. “Each time I said, ‘Let me do it myself.’ And I would come home, and I would eat well. Not vegan, but a little healthier, and I would cut it down a few ticks,” he explained. But as soon as his healthier diet allowed his cholesterol to drop, Romano would think he was “hot s—” and go back to eating less healthy foods, he said. The actor and comedian is now taking statins to lower his cholesterol and has been pleased with the results. “Because I’m on medication, my cholesterol dropped right away,” Romano said. If I could go back 20 years ago, I would have been on medication, he continued, adding, “It’s hard for me to maintain this diet.” The Emmy winner, who told Maron he was “pre-diabetic,” said his body had been sending him signals in recent years to let him know he was getting older. “I know in my head that I don’t feel that old. In my body, I get some notices that I’m that old,” he said. Earlier this month, Romano said “Entertainment Tonight” that he consulted his cardiologist after experiencing chest pains while directing and starring in his 2022 film, “Somewhere in Queens,” which hits theaters on April 21. I called my agent at one in the morning because I couldn’t sleep, I’m going, I can’t do it, I can’t do it, Romano said. Because I’m not kidding, I had to go to my cardiologist in New York and get on the treadmill and do a stress test because I had chest pain.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/health/men-s-health/ray-romano-heart-procedure-widow-maker-heart-attack-rcna80295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related