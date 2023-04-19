Fashion can now signal its use of plastic. Will the reduction follow?





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The nonprofit CDP’s global environmental disclosure system is open to plastics reporting for the first time since April 19. For fashion, this is an opportunity to get insight into how much plastic the industry uses and produces in packaging, production and materials, including plastic-based fibers such as polyester. The next step is to create strategies to reduce or eliminate plastic. Nearly 7,000 companies worldwide will be asked to report on plastic production and use initially through CDP’s water safety questionnaire, as CDP says it has noticed a congruence between high-impact sectors that already disclose water safety and high-impact plastics sectors. The questions will focus on the most problematic plastics, such as plastic polymers, sustainable plastics and plastic packaging. Founded in 2000, CDP uses capital and public markets to encourage companies to disclose their environmental impact. It works with more than 740 investors with $136 trillion in assets, and in 2022 nearly 20,000 companies globally have disclosed data through CDP, including more than 18,700 companies that represent half of the market capitalization. world. Until now, plastic was not part of what companies were asked to disclose, they shared information on climate change, water security and deforestation. CDP consulted companies on plastics and found that 88% said plastic was a problem, but a third had no plastic-related goals. CDP continues to evaluate its questionnaires on climate change, water security and deforestation to understand how plastics intersect. The ability to add plastic is necessary to understand the extent of fashionable plastic use and where plastic is most ubiquitous in the production cycle. The scale of the plastic pollution crisis is no secret, Cate Lamb, global director of water safety at CDP, said in a statement. To be able to act effectively, companies need to develop a solid understanding of how they are contributing to the plastic pollution crisis and formulate fair and just transition plans to address it. In turn, investors and policymakers need access to relevant, comprehensive and comparable data across the entire global economy to make better decisions. The reporting process will include plastic mapping, potential environmental impacts, business risks and objectives, and companies with certain plastic production and use activities will also answer questions about total weight, raw materials and the potential for circularity. The CDP plastics reporting questions are based on frameworks designed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and UNEP’s global engagement frameworks. The data made public will be available from September. From there, brands could use the data to decipher where the majority of their plastic use and production occurs in the supply chain, implement alternatives, and track progress over the years as they strive to eliminate. CDP highlighted the need for transparency and accountability and said plastic-related disclosure will be the foundation for transformative action, but did not outline any specific solutions on how companies should use related disclosure data. to plastics to manage their use and production of plastics.

