Priyanka leaves Nick obsessed with her red dress at the Citadel premiere. View photos | Web series

Priyanka Chopra looked a real stunner in a red off the shoulder bodycon dress as she attended the London premiere of her upcoming show Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden and her husband Nick Jonas were in all black at the event. Several photos and videos of Priyanka and Nick posing together for the paparazzi have surfaced online and they just show how the two just couldn't take their eyes off each other. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Citadel premiere in London. (AP)

From a peck on the cheek to clicking a selfie with Priyanka in the background, Nick was everything to Priyanka at the Citadel premiere. He also has a cameo appearance in the action thriller series. Priyanka also posed with Richard Madden.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video from the premiere night which he captioned “#RedDress”. The caption also contains the popular lyrics to his song Burnin Up which has become a social media meme because Nick always skips singing the particular lyrics at his concerts. A fan commented on the video, It’s time to make a new music video for this song and put all the beautiful women in red dresses. Another asked, but did you shout RED DRESS out loud?!? Another fan wrote, I am obsessed with Priyanka 2. I love that her husband is even more obsessed with Priyanka. I love seeing him.

Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, also accompanied her to the premiere and wore a gold saree. There are also photos of them leaving the room after the event. While Priyanka wore a black overcoat over her dress, her mother wore a black shawl for warmth.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode airing weekly every Friday until May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the series, Priyanka said earlier, “The story is closely tied to the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces is that they’re steeped in drama and drama. We see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences, but there’s drama at the heart of every one of them, so there’s kind of a story intertwined in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new to me.

