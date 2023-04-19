Timothe Chalamet will play the iconic singer

While you may already know that Timothée Chalamet is set to play legendary musician Bob Dylan, the actor will also be lending his voice to the upcoming musical biopic. Yes, it’s true! Timmy will sing some of Bob Dylan’s most iconic songs.

The biopic, titled A Complete Stranger, will be directed by James Mangold. In a new interview with Collider during Star Wars Celebration in London, the director was asked if Chalamet would sing in the biopic. His answer ? “Of course!”

What will be the plot of the Bob Dylan biopic?

The plot of the Bob Dylan biopic will focus on Dylan’s transition from folk music to rock and roll in the mid-1960s. Speaking about the plot, director Mangold explained how Dylan’s story is an interesting part of American culture. He explained: “It’s such an incredible time in American culture and Bob’s story – a 19-year-old Bob Dylan who arrives in New York with two dollars in his pocket and becomes a global sensation within three years.He also added that other musicians such as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez will also be featured in the film.

The film will be executive produced by Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and director James Mangold. Dylan will serve as executive producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.

Who is in the cast of the next Bob Dylan biopic?

In 2020, it was confirmed that Chalamet will play the role of Dylan. When this was announced, it was not confirmed if the actor would sing Bob Dylan songs as well, although it was revealed that he had started taking guitar lessons to prepare for the role. As of now, no other cast members have been announced.

Currently, the actor has two massive films slated for release in 2023, Denis Villeneuve Dune: part two And WonkaPaul King’s musical fantasy film where he will play Willy Wonka.

When will the Bob Dylan biopic be released?

Filming for the musical biopic will begin in August 2023. We can expect the film to be released in late 2024.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy of Wikipedia/Maximilian Buhn and Chris Hakkens )