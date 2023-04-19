Nick Jonas is totally blown away by Priyanka Chopra’s red dress at the premiere. See the pictures





A fan page shared this photo. (courtesy: jerryxme) New Delhi: Attention please, Priyanka Chopra is here to kill and how. The actress stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress as she attended the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in London. Her husband Nick Jonas shared a video on his Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of the gala evening. Well it seems even Nick is in love with Priyanka and in the caption he wrote “Red Dress” and added the track in the background Burn. In the video, Priyanka looks stunning in a tight red ensemble with a plunging neckline and red lipstick to accentuate her look. Shortly after Nick Jonas shared the video, fans flooded the comments section. One user wrote: “Yaas finally recognizes the ‘red dress'”. Another wrote, “Okay Nick Jonas we all know your wife is Priyanka Chopra. What can I say she is hot.” Take a look below: There are also plenty of pictures and videos going viral on the internet from the first party where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for the camera together, and they look absolutely adorable. For the night, Nick opted for a black suit. In some videos, we can see that Nick can’t take his eyes off Priyanka. Check out the videos and photos below: by Priyanka Chopra Citadel co-star Richard Madden also attended the premiere in a black suit. Check out their photos below: Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also accompanied her to the premiere in a red and gold saree. There are a few photos of the Chopra-Jonas family leaving the theater after the premiere. Check out the pictures here: Citadel will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/citadel-nick-jonas-is-utterly-smitten-by-priyanka-chopras-red-dress-at-premiere-see-pics-3960430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related