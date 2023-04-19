Fashion
What you need to know about Fear of God’s first fashion show
That Fear of God has never held an actual fashion show before is nothing if not wild. Jerry Lorenzo’s fashion imprint has been around for a decade now, so it’s high time Fear of God hit the runway.
Finally, on April 19, the Fear of God promise of American luxury culminates with a track presentation at the Hollywood Bowl, an institution in Fear of God’s hometown of Los Angeles.
The exclusive event promises A-list fans that celebrities, musicians and athletes are drawn to Fear of God (FOG) like moths to a flame (remember when Jared Leto modeled FOG’s sixth collection ?) And nothing more.
FOG’s invitations and Instagram posts on the fashion show remain tight-lipped on what fans should actually expect, but I’d say it’s a safe bet we’ll see some mixed iterations of the typically sleazy tailoring of Lorenzo, layers of faded denim and basketball. -friendly sweats.
In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Lorenzo takes this headline-worthy opportunity to properly unveil Fear of God Athletics, his long-awaited collab with adidas. With alleged FOG Athletics sneaker images making their way onto the internet years after FOG Athletics’ announcement, the timing seems right.
Fear of God’s ultra-popular ESSENTIALS sub-label may also make an appearance, judging by the Instagram posts he uploaded with the fashion show date.
I would probably have thought that Lorenzo would want to keep the focus on the main FOG, but ESSENTIALS remains more in demand than ever and, with its seasonal campaigns delivering ever higher images, now is the perfect time to reposition it further.
Collaborations outside of the adidas line seem just as likely. But, aside from previous partners like New Era and Birkenstock, who else could Fear of God invite into its world?
Either way, this track feels a lot like a Fear of God homecoming.
FOG has kept a relatively low-key presence in recent years, a dip in its visibility since the ubiquitous highs of the mid-2010s.
There was a period when the Fear of God name was synonymous with, fundamentally, high-end streetwear akin to the vibes offered by California peers like John Elliott, James Perse, Rhude and Stampd.
But, in recent years, FOG has been keen to distinguish its core garments as true luxury. The seventh collection of 2021, released three years after Leto modeled the sixth collection, was a marked evolution of the stylistic tropes that have been present since the debut of the FOG line.
While early FOG offerings focused on bomber jackets and slim denim jeans, recent editorials are replete with peak lapel square blazers, military-inspired work shirts and pleated trousers.
No more vintage band Tee-shirts whom Lorenzo once sought out for musicians like Justin Bieber; in their place are mesh mid-layers co-created with the house of Zegna.
FOG ESSENTIALS now fills the street-casual niche, leaving the core Fear of God collection to go more urban. More Purple Label, less Polo.
I still wonder if Fear of God’s consumer demographics have changed with the stylistic growth of the brand or if it now caters to an entirely different clientele with distinct lines.
If so, perhaps the April 19 parade will see FOG merge its disparate design elements into one complete mix. It’s cliché but true: FOG sells something for everyone.
This is another distinguishing factor.
While other fashion shows cater exclusively to the high-profile clientele of top-tier luxury brands, Fear of God naturally enjoys the attention of its diverse fan base. Everything from streetwear-savvy kids to the wealthy who live a few miles from Beverly Hills will be watched.
