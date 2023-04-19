Fashion
A wedding dress made from Filipino fabric bears witness to the family’s escape from Nazi Germany
The Preiss family remembers in many ways the escape of Ralph Preiss and his parents from Nazi Germany to the Philippines, where they settled as refugees for the next two decades.
Among them are stories of hiding in the jungle during the Japanese invasion towards the end of the war, of the Jewish community that thrived there, and of a wedding dress made from pina, a traditional Philippine fiber made from the pineapple leaves.
This same dress is about to be worn by Yarden Fried, a third-generation Israeli-born member of the family. The design has changed but the garment has a lot of meaning to Fried and its place in the family history.
The Preisses received three of the 1,200 visas issued in 1939 to Austrian and German Jews seeking asylum from the Nazis, although 10,000 were reserved by Philippine President Manuel Quezon in a plan worked out with US High Commissioner Paul McNutt, Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Eisenhower and Jews. American businessman Alex Frieder.
The family of three traveled to Manila right after Kristallnacht, with Ralph’s father, Harry Preiss, chosen as one of Manila’s 14 doctors, although instead of working as a doctor, he built a pharmaceutical factory.
In 1945, the Preisses and other German refugees escaped the Japanese invasion of the Philippines by escaping into the jungle. They spent three months surviving on wild sweet potatoes and little other food and trying to stay two steps ahead of the Japanese forces.
Because of that, “we never had a sweet potato in our house,” said Lisa Preiss-Fried, mother of Yarden Fried and one of Ralph’s four American-born and raised daughters.
Ralph Preiss was nine years old when he left Germany with his parents, and 19 when he left the Philippines to study electrical engineering at MIT at the request of a cousin in the United States.
Her parents stayed in Manila for a total of 30 years and had “a great life,” Preiss-Fried said. “They created a community in this third world country.”
Meanwhile, Ralph Preiss earned a bachelor’s degree at MIT and a master’s degree at the University of Connecticut, where he met his future wife, Marcia, at a Hillel Shabbat dinner.
When they married in 1952, Marcia wore a pina cloth dress sent by Ralph’s parents from the Philippines.
“My grandmother sent pina yards to my grandparents in Derby, Connecticut,” Press-Fried said.
The fabric, beautiful if thorny, was transformed into a wedding dress with a full skirt that “practically stood on its own,” Preiss-Fried said.
The dress was hidden in a cardboard box in a cedar closet in their Poughkeepsie home, where the family moved when Ralph Preiss was hired by IBM, his career employer.
“I used to try it on and wander around the house,” she said, “and dream about wearing the dress.”
Preiss-Fried moved to Israel in 1982, where she met her husband, Eitan, in 1985 and married in 1988. She wore her mother’s pina wedding dress, as did her sister, Jacqueline Preiss Weitzman, when she married in 1994 in New York. .
When Yarden Fried got engaged a year and a half ago, she thought about wearing the dress that represented a real connection to her family’s past.
Fried and her fiancé, Ido (nicknamed Farid) Faizi, did not get engaged until they met her grandparents and received their blessing, but the wedding was pushed back when Fried’s grandmother, Marcia, died six months later.
“The idea of wearing the dress became much more real after her death,” Fried said.
The fabric is difficult to work with, Fried said, but she felt responsible for the family tradition.
“I’m part of the next generation of the Preiss family,” Fried said. “It reminds me of our family, my grandfather’s story, and a way to weave the old into the new.”
Her grandfather, Ralph Preiss, now 92 and residing in the United States, will be at the wedding in Israel in two weeks, his first visit to Israel in a few years.
The dress comes back to life with a redesign by Naomi Tsodikova Shenkar-trained designer based in Beersheba who creates evening dresses.
“She took on the project because of the story,” Fried said. “She got emotional and she understood the nostalgia behind it all.”
The pina cloth had yellowed by the time it arrived at Tsodikov, and she figured out how to thoroughly clean it and restore it to its original crisp white sheen.
Still, it took some emotional navigation for Yarden Fried to redesign the lines of the dress.
“My grandmother was not into cleavage and I have tattoos. I’m the opposite of her,” said Fried, who stripped much of the dress shape with a modern, relaxed outline. “Now when I put it on I feel she would love it; it always makes me emotional.
She kept several elements, including a few beads in the back and pieces of pina fabric in the front bodice which is still being finished by Tsodikov in the last few weeks before the wedding.
There is also the knowledge that she, like her mother, aunts, and grandmother, has a similar body shape.
“I’ve known this dress since I was born,” Fried said, referring to a photo of her taken at age three, holding the skirt of the dress when worn by her Aunt Jacqueline.
Fried’s grandfather saw pictures of the dress during its ongoing renovation and redesign and told him that he loved it and that his grandmother would have loved it too.
“There’s so much meaning to it,” Fried said. “It’s not just a wedding dress.”
