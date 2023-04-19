Men’s tennis visits USC, hosts Utah to close out regular season

The UCLA men’s tennis team (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12) is riding a three-game winning streak in its final two contests of the regular season, starting Wednesday against rival Crosstown and the 11th overall (14-7, 4-2). The first serve from the David X. Marks Tennis Stadium is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT. The Bruins then wrap up the campaign at home, where they will face No. 19 Utah (20-3, 5-1) on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.

FOLLOW LIVE

Live Stream/USC Score: https://usctrojans.com/sports/2020/2/19/usc-trojans-m-tennis-live-scoreboard-video-david-marks-stadium

Fans who cannot attend UCLA men’s tennis games at home in person can still follow live. Live streaming and live scores will be available for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center HERE.

LAST TIME OUT

UCLA kicked off the final week of its regular season on Monday with a 4-0 win over UC San Diego at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The shutout marks the Bruins’ third win in four days. UCLA didn’t drop a set in the afternoon, with James Revelli finally getting the result. Timothy Li And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi also triumphed on the singles courts. The Bruins have only given up two games in total to the Tritons in doubles. UCLA previously topped Oregon (April 15) and Washington (April 14) by identical scores of 4-0.

UCLA AGAINST. USC, Utah

UCLA holds an 87-58 advantage in its all-time series with USC. The Bruins were beaten by crosstown rivals in a 4-0 non-conference result on March 1 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. UCLA saw freshmen Gianluca Ballotta And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi each won a set, but both matches remained unfinished. The Trojans got singles wins from Bradley Frye, Lodewijk Weststrate and clincher Peter Makk. UCLA is 18-1 against Utah. The programs last met on April 21, 2022 in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Pac-12 Championships. A comeback effort from Bryce Pereira sealed the fifth-seeded Bruins’ 4-2 win over the No. 4-seeded Utes at Libbey Park in Ojai, Calif. Trailing 2-5 in his third set on Court 4, Pereira rallied to force a tiebreaker, which he eventually seized in flashy mode. UCLA also received singles wins from Stefan Leustian And James Revelli after taking the double point. After trailing 3-0, Utah cut their deficit to one with wins from Geronimo Espin Busleiman and Bruno Krenn.

SEARCH TROYANS, UTES

Holding records of 14-7 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play, USC is currently ranked No. 11 by the ITA. Individually, Stefan Dostanic at No. 31 leads a group of four Trojans on the singles list. He is accompanied by No. 44 Peter Makk, No. 102 Wojtek Marek and No. 120 Bradley Frye. The doubles pair of Dostanic and Frye is No. 10. Utah is ranked No. 19, with sports records of 20-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The trio Geronimo Espin Busleiman (n°52), Franco Capalbo (81) and Francisco Bastias (97) find themselves in the singles ranking. The Berk Bugarikj/Patrick Trhac double duo is number 41.

SENIORS DAY

Senior patrick play will be honored after Saturday’s doubles match as he prepares to take on the courts of the Los Angeles Tennis Center for the final time. Zahraj, who has spent the majority of the 2023 season playing doubles at top singles courts, is 40-27 in his career in singles and 52-41 overall in doubles. He reached a career-best position of No. 56 on the ITA Singles Chart and climbed alongside Drew Baird at No. 52 on the doubles list. Zahraj has posted seven career breakthrough points, including a 7-6(4), 5-7, 7-6(7) win-win decision over USC’s Riley Smith in 2019. Off the court, Zahraj has two -time ITA Scholar-Athlete, two-time member of the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll and eight-time named to the UCLA Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

IN THE RANKINGS

UCLA is No. 33 in the latest ITA team rankings, released Tuesday. All rankings have been computerized since February 21. The top 25 teams were previously determined by a poll of coaches. The ITA National Doubles Ranking, also announced on Tuesday, includes the debut of Timothy Li And James Revelli . Ranked at No. 60, the combination of Li and Revelli knocked out No. 30 Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele of Oregon (April 15, 7-5) and No. 73 Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts of Arizona (31 March 7-5) . Alexander Hoogmartens ranks 84th in the singles rankings. He hit a career high on Feb. 15 on Feb. 8. Each of Hoogmartens’ last five wins has come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes in the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four singles wins have also come in straight sets, starting with his victory over No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks. , in California. To start the doubles campaign, Hoogmartens knocked out No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawai’i (January 20, 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (January 21, 6-1, 6-3), No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (Jan. 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

CLINCH WATCH

Gianluca Ballotta (Yale, Pennsylvania and Portland) and Azuma Visaya (at Arizona State, Pepperdine and Hawai’i) each have three game-winning wins this season to lead the Bruins. James Revelli (UC San Diego, vs. Memphis) and patrick play (Oregon, UC Irvine) have two each. Timothy Li (Washington) and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (Oklahoma State) have each scored the fourth point once in the year.

HOOGMARTENS HONORED BY PAC-12

Alexander Hoogmartens was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22, the conference announced Jan. 24. wins against Hawai’i and No. 19 Pepperdine. The second beat No. 41 Andre Ilagan of the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 6-1) and No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of the Waves (6-1, 6-3), increasing his 2022-win tally. 23 against players. ranked in the ITA’s top 50 five since the fall. Hoogmartens contributed to each of UCLA’s first two points in their 4-3 win over Pepperdine, also teaming with Timothy Li to outlast Maxi Homberg and Eero Vasa in a tiebreaker, 10-8. Court 2’s decision came after the other two doubles results were split. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the second in Hoogmartens’ career and the 48th in the history of the UCLA men’s tennis program.

FALL RECAP

The Bruins took part in five tournaments including two national events before the new year. Alexander Hoogmartens had a team-high seven singles wins, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final singles round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And patrick play picked up five doubles wins apiece to lead the team. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi collaborated on a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the ITA All-American Championships main draw.

2021-22 IN REVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended short of the NCAA Tag Team Tournament. UCLA passed top-seeded Utah in the quarter-final round of the Pac-12 Championships, but found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-3 decision in their matchup. last four with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. Individually, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12 all-conference first team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. patrick play got an honorable mention. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He has a team-high 14 doubles wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO IS NEW?

UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Salts And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) holds a career-high ITF Junior Ranking of No. 42 and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, Calif.) , a Blue Chip rookie according to TennisRecruiting.net, won the Boys’ Double 16 Championship alongside van Loben Sels at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Arizona Van Loben Sels, also a Blue Chip talent has teamed with Ethan Schiffman to win the Boys’ Doubles 16 title at Easter Bowl 2021 in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and Hawaii’s top player, has swept the singles and doubles championships at multiple USTA events in his home state.

BRUINS ON TOUR

Former UCLA stars continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship by defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was a singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 beating top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets at the Australian Open. Rojer won his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2022, teaming up with Marcelo Arevalo to beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open doubles crown alongside Arévalo in February. Cressy (39, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (54, career-high 48 in 2022) and Giron (68, career-high 49 in 2022) are currently ranked among the top 70 singles players in the ATP. Rojer is tied for 8th on the doubles list.

