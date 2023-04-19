Fashion
Fast fashion stores could circumvent Uyghur slave labor laws Radio Free Asia
Global fashion websites such as Shein could sell clothes made by Uyghur slaves directly to American consumers by exploiting a loophole in the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that exempts packages worth less than $800 from the inspection, lawmakers announced Tuesday.
THE US law of 2021 the ban on imports made using Uyghur slave labor is also weakened by transshipments of goods from China to third countries that obscure their true origin, as well as a lack of coordination with Canadian authorities and Mexicans, according to testimony from the Congressional Executive Commission on China.
Rep. Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey who heads the commission, told the commission that 685 million packages entered the United States last year under the $800 de minimis inspection exemption, which he called a loophole in the restrictions.
Anasuya Syam, director of human rights and trade policy at the Human Trafficking Legal Center, an independent group aiming to stamp out human trafficking, said direct-to-consumer sales from fast fashion websites to low prices like Shein, which typically fall below the $800 threshold, were a glaring example of the loophole.
This de minimis shipping environment is used to circumvent the UFLPA, Syam said, pointing out in particular a November 20 report from Bloomberg she said companies like Shein used cotton from Xinjiang in their low-value shipments sent to the United States.
The $800 exemption also created a ready strategy, Syam added, for importers of larger shipments of goods made using slave labor.
A strategy to circumvent this could also be to break down large packages into smaller shipments, under $800, she said. This is what we fear companies will do to circumvent the law.
However, Rep. Jennifer Wexman, a Democrat from Virginia, said Shein’s numerous small direct-to-consumer sales were the main problem, given the large total volume and her alleged ties to Xinjiang cotton.
Shein was founded in China but is now headquartered in Singapore.
Shein continues to leverage our current de minimis policy to sell billions of dollars worth of goods to American consumers, Wexman said, calling the strategy so successful that it now has the largest share of the U.S. fast fashion market, beating giants like Zara and H&M.
Asked about the comments made during the hearing, a spokesperson for Shein told Radio Free Asia in an emailed statement that the company complied with the law on supply chains.
As a global company with customers and operations around the world, SHEIN takes our supply chain visibility seriously, the spokesperson said. For more than a decade, we have provided our customers with in-demand and affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, legally and with full respect for the communities we serve.
Dropped in Canada
Syam also raised concerns that any shipments ultimately rejected at U.S. ports were simply re-routed to Canada and Mexico and then possibly re-imported overland to the United States.
Unlike Mexico, Canada also has laws banning slave labor imports, Syam said, but it has been slow to implement them. But she said the problem could only be solved if the three countries cooperate to ensure that no North American port accepts slavery-related imports.
Canada held a shipment which was later released after a successful appeal from the importer, Syam said. Mexico, on the other hand, announced its import ban on February 23 and will begin implementing it in May. So now is the time for the three countries to convene trade ministers to make sure we are aligned.
The issue of companies deliberately shipping goods to third countries to re-import into the United States has also been raised.
Kit Conklin, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils GeoTech Center, said the global nature of supply chains makes the job of customs and border patrols difficult because it takes a lot of investigation to determine all the origins of the components of a commodity, especially when an importer had no clear connection to China.
But he said such work was clearly underway.
This brings us to a fundamental problem, Conklin said. Since UFLPA enforcement began in June of last year, CBP has obtained $490 million worth of goods from Malaysia and over $369 million worth of goods from Vietnam to give some perspective here, CBP only detained $9 million worth of goods imported directly from China.
Even then, law enforcement can become a mole game.
Laura Murphy, professor of human rights and contemporary slavery at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK, said some Chinese companies are getting creative in dividing their business operations into one half for US exports and one half. other for abroad.
They are bifurcating their supply chains so they can continue to sell goods in the US market while selling goods tainted by Uyghur forced labor elsewhere in the world, Murphy said. Some of these companies even enjoy the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act while continuing to operate or source from the Uyghur region.
fact-finding mission to China
Smith, the chairman of the commission, ended the hearing by making an unlikely request to Chinese President Xi Jinping: that he lead a congressional delegation to the Xinjiang region for a large-scale trip.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Beijing invites foreigners to visit Xinjiang to see with their own eyes that no Uyghur forced labor is taking place, he said, so he wrote a letter to Xi to request visas for a week or 10 days to carry on a trip.
So stay tuned, Smith said. I hope that we will have unhindered access to the camps and that we will be able to speak to the officials there and, above all, that we will be able to speak to Uyghurs without any fear of reprisals.
