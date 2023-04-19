Dress Express helps make prom memorable





MATTHEW Johanna Bucio had a hard time deciding on her prom dress for Wahluke High School – there were so many choices. In the end, she chose a deep cinnamon red short dress, with layers of tulle in the skirt that gave it a bit of drama. It wasn’t brilliant; the bag and shoes she has chosen will provide that.

I like the color, she said.

The Dress Express event volunteers at WHS on Saturday who put Bucios’ picks in the shopping bag both agreed she would look smashing.

It was the first year of the Dress Express, designed to give prom dresses a second life, help WHS girls find the right dress and encourage them to pass on a kindness or two. The girls were asked to pick out a dress and accessories for the school prom, go to the prom and, if they didn’t have extra formal dances planned, return the dresses for other girls to wear. in the future.

Organizer Carolyn Holmes said the idea came from a similar event in Des Moines, where she was a gymnastics coach.

I really felt there was a need, and I think the lesson in life is to give and help, Holmes said. Give back, pay it forward and volunteer.

Girls who find a dress will be encouraged to return the dress to school after prom.

We told all the kids it was the deal, Holmes said. They can bring that dress back.

Holmes said she realized shopping for a prom dress required at least an hour’s drive for the girls from Mattawa, a trip that might be difficult to fit into busy family schedules. And prom dresses can be very expensive. In light of this, Holmes and her friend and neighbor Holly Phelps began to think about what they could do.

It had been a while since WHS had a prom, with the COVID-19 pandemic, so they wanted the girls to be able to dress up, Phelps said. And it was possible that there were prom dresses there.

So we leveraged the school, we leveraged our beautiful communities of Desert Aire and Mattawa, and reached out to friends and family, all the way to other states,” Phelps said.

And boy, were there any ball gowns there.

We just got tons of prom dresses, Phelps said.

Holmes, a former gymnastics competitor and coach, has friends on the West Coast and has asked them for leads and donations. She contacted one of the athletes on her gymnastics team.

She made a call (on social media) to everyone I’ve coached. The coach needs help. We need to get your dresses. Get your sisters dresses, get your wedding bridal dresses. I met her in North Bend and she had 145 dresses, Holmes said.

Holmes also scoured thrift stores and got dresses from friends as far away as Southern California. She opened a donation account to purchase dresses in less common sizes and supplement donations of shoes, handbags and jewelry.

We had cash donations, 100% of which went toward buying new items, Phelps said.

They ended up with around 500 dresses, and with that, a lot of girls were spoiled for choice.

We have dresses from (size) zero to 22, Phelps said.

We wanted to have as many sizes, and we wanted short and long,” Holmes said. Some girls didn’t want anything on (the dress), they wanted to do it with the jewelry.

Belica Saldana went for the long, sleek look, not a lot of ornamentation, letting the color and shape make the difference. Her sister Lyia Rogel wanted a dramatic short skirt, lots of layers and lots of sparkle. They brought in an adult for some advice.

It’s the opposite, said Lorena Calderon, who was helping the sisters find the right bag and shoes.

I am their tia (aunt), she said.

Volunteers circulated between the lockers, helping the girls in their choices. Volunteer Susie Miller spoke with a girl who was considering a short navy dress.

This one is really cute, Miller said. The reason I know is that my daughter wore it.

The prom was a special night for her daughters, Miller said, and she wanted Wahluke’s daughters to feel the same way.

It’s so much fun when they find (the right dress), she says.

She pointed to a girl who had made her selection.

She has her green dress on and she is radiant. Their smiles are impressive, Miller said.

Oh, look at that blue one, Holmes said, as a girl passed by, dress in hand, looking for shoes. It’s one of my favorites. Isn’t that an awesome color on her? She’s going to be gorgeous.

But the choice of shoes proved difficult and Holmes was called for help.

It has a lot of sparkle. She might need simpler shoes, Holmes said as they walked away.

Phelps said the goal was to make the prom something the girls would remember.

And I think what’s really good here is that the whole lesson is about giving back, Phelps said.

She was interrupted as a pair of girls, having found the dress, stopped by to say thank you.

Have a wonderful time. You’re going to be beautiful, said Phelps.

