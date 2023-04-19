Penn State men’s volleyball to rely on EIVA tournament veterans





Penn State’s No. 3 men’s volleyball topped the regular season posting a 24-3 record, including a perfect 10-0 against EIVA competition. Mark Pavlik’s side have dropped just one set in the conference en route to winning an EIVA title in the regular season. The regular season is in the past, however, and the playoffs are on the horizon. The Nittany Lions will host the EIVA Conference Tournament at Rec Hall from April 19-22 on the heels of sweep charleston dominantly. It’s no surprise that they are big favorites to be crowned champions on Saturday. Longtime program staples Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman have been instrumental all year for the Nittany Lions, as well as juniors Toby Ezeonu and Michal Kowal. Fisher is currently as hot as anyone in the country, with a team-best 3.2 eliminations per set. Ezeonu leads the blues and whites in hit percentage, posting a mark of .499 in 26 games this season. Pavlik and his veteran team know anything can happen in win or comeback games, especially after last season’s disappointing tournament loss to Princeton. “The common thread is that you have experience, you have guys who are finishing their fifth year, maybe their sixth year in a program. So they’ve all seen this movie before… And I think that can’t be underestimated,” Pavlik said. If Penn State lifts the EIVA Tournament trophy on Saturday, it will be thanks to its experienced offense. The Nittany Lions offense benefits from excellent passing from Ryan Merk and Cole Bogner to set up their big hitters. Penn State has proven themselves to be a juggernaut time and time again, including knocking out top teams like Hawaii and UCLA. It might just be a taste of what he’s up to in the playoffs. Penn State also has young blood to associate with its veteran game. Mark, the EIVA Freshman of the Year, has been a key part of the squad throughout the season, while 6’7″ second Owen Rose has been a central figure in net. Merk and Rose could be x factors in unleashing the team’s full potential this coming weekend. The Nittany Lions are proud of their regular season and what they’ve accomplished, but believe the season really begins now. Players have only one thing in mind: the hardware. “I think all of our guys are really excited to bring this EIVA Championship back to where it belongs,” Merk said. The Nittany Lions will be rewarded for their solid play throughout the 2023 campaign with a home pitch in front of what is sure to be a packed crowd. Penn State fans have been great throughout the season and have a chance to make a significant impact in their games. “I think this team has developed a great relationship with the Rec Hall fans…and we’re letting our personalities come out, we’re going to have the fan support behind us, and that makes it even more special,” Pavlik said. Penn State will play the winner of the quarterfinal game between Harvard and George Mason on Thursday, April 20. The start time of the first service is yet to be determined.

CJ is a freshman from McVeytown, Pennsylvania, majoring in broadcast journalism. All his happiness revolves around sound sports. He’s confident the Phillies will make another playoff run this year. Send all hate messages to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @CJGill14.

