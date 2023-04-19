Seaweed raincoats could be the future of sustainable fashion

ASU Design School Professor Creates Carbon Negative Consumer Products

Charlotte McCurdy wants to take sustainability to the next level. Instead of simply buying less, she wants to create consumer products from carbon negative materials.

McCurdy, assistant professor of industrial design at The design schoolat Arizona State University, works at the intersection of research, design, and sustainability. She arrived at the school in the fall semester of 2022 and teaches industrial design and a course called Design for Ecology and Social Equity.

A few years ago, she created a translucent raincoat made of an algae-based, carbon-negative plastic substitute while a graduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design. Titled After Ancient Sunlight, the work was part of Nature’s The Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial in 2019, won the Experimental category of the 2019 FastCompany Innovation by Design Awards, and was exhibited at the Design Museum in London.

Algae are efficient at converting solar energy into stored chemical potential energy, so they sequester carbon and are therefore carbon negative instead of carbon neutral. This opposes the manufacture of biodegradable plastics, which release their carbon into the atmosphere.

In a video pitch for the After Ancient Sunlight project, McCurdy said:

We increasingly have the technology to make new and old materials from biomass and current sunlight. We have a guilt about consumption. We have tried to tell ourselves that the moral thing to do is to reduce our consumption. How’s it going ? Making things from sunlight in the present could reduce consumer guilt. Consumption could be a carbon negative behavior.

Charlotte McCurdy collaborated with top fashion designer Phillip Lim on this shimmering green dress as part of the ONExONE Conscious Design Initiative, which brings together designers and scientists.

In 2020, she collaborated with top fashion designer Phillip Lim ona shimmering green dressas part of the ONExONE Conscious Design Initiative, which brings together designers and scientists. McCurdy created sequins, a notorious use of plastic in fashion, from the seaweed-based polymer, while Lim designed an environmentally responsible as well as temperature-regulating base fabric.

McCurdy was recognized as a sustainability innovator in a recent commercial for Genesis Electric Vehicles, which dramatizes its Green Dress work.

She came to design through her work at a non-profit sustainability organization.

We’ve worked with large corporate clients who have seen the writing on the wall around crop supply chains, particularly coffee, she said.

Coffee, especially high-quality Arabica, grows in a particular band of altitude, and as things get warmer, plants can’t climb any further. The majority of Arabica is grown on small farms. Our nonprofit tried to create a way forward for farmers that could weave equity and climate resilience together.

She has seen firsthand the power of consumer demand to change business behavior.

It really intrigued me and drew me to the design. How could I position myself in a place where I push for a better and more ambitious definition of sustainability in the larger conversation? she says.

How do you create tools to have a conversation about something that has never existed before?

In graduate school, she explored industrial production and how the creation of cement, steel and plastic produces emissions.

She investigated whether it was possible to use algae to make a plastic substitute without petrochemicals.

Plastics was the starting point if the goal is to ultimately create something accessible and dynamic that can shape the public conversation on climate change. Consumers make decisions about plastics every day, she said.

It’s so pernicious everywhere. We were familiar with plastics as packaging, but they are also present in pigments and coatings, and they subtly permeate much of our lives.

More than half of the textiles produced on earth are of fossil origin, the most important of which is polyester.

She did a lot of experimenting.

I come from the design side and not from the hard science side. My question was not: if I change this variable by this amount, how will the performance change? she says.

My goal was to see if it was possible and to have a proof of concept. Is it possible to make a plastic film from algae?

Charlotte McCurdy creates plastic raincoats and sequins from seaweed polymer. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

She turned to a wide variety of techniques, from molecular gastronomy to glass molding to leather tanning.

Before the industrial revolution, we did everything without fossil fuels. We have a rich body of knowledge on how to make functional and dynamic materials that meet our needs, she said.

Seaweed has a natural biopolymer, and McCurdy developed a process to coax the material to work the way she wanted it to.

She called her process hundreds of beautiful failures. Each allowed me to learn something to try next time.

And I got to the point where I was able to produce something quite strong and quite coherent.

Why a raincoat?

It was important for me to do something that comments that this climate change future is already here in some way. It signals extreme weather conditions and hurricanes. Hurricanes are how the current manifestation of climate change is felt day-to-day in affected communities, she said.

As of now, the raincoat is not headed for large-scale commercial production.

With the right partners and the right circumstances, it could certainly be taken much further in terms of business readiness, she said.

This is part of why coming to ASU is exciting for me – understanding technology transfer. The piece (intellectual property) is evolving, and I’m in the early stages. I learn the process.

A translucent raincoat that Charlotte McCurdy made from an algae-based plastic. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News

One challenge is that, because it is a natural biopolymer, the raincoat material is too biodegradable to survive today’s mass production system.

We have this legacy infrastructure that’s built around fossil fuel-based materials, and there’s no right answer to that. It’s what design can do to lay out blueprints for something that doesn’t yet exist and make it desirable so that we can all pull in the same direction and have a mental model, she said.

The raincoat is a charismatic object. It is a tool for speaking.

We should have these conversations about the future we’re building together and what we want our technology to serve.

Top image: Charlotte McCurdy, assistant professor of industrial design at the Design School, with samples of the raincoat she created from an algae-based plastic in her Phoenix studio. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News