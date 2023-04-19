Fashion
Seaweed raincoats could be the future of sustainable fashion
ASU Design School Professor Creates Carbon Negative Consumer Products
Charlotte McCurdy wants to take sustainability to the next level. Instead of simply buying less, she wants to create consumer products from carbon negative materials.
McCurdy, assistant professor of industrial design at The design schoolat Arizona State University, works at the intersection of research, design, and sustainability. She arrived at the school in the fall semester of 2022 and teaches industrial design and a course called Design for Ecology and Social Equity.
A few years ago, she created a translucent raincoat made of an algae-based, carbon-negative plastic substitute while a graduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design. Titled After Ancient Sunlight, the work was part of Nature’s The Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial in 2019, won the Experimental category of the 2019 FastCompany Innovation by Design Awards, and was exhibited at the Design Museum in London.
Algae are efficient at converting solar energy into stored chemical potential energy, so they sequester carbon and are therefore carbon negative instead of carbon neutral. This opposes the manufacture of biodegradable plastics, which release their carbon into the atmosphere.
In a video pitch for the After Ancient Sunlight project, McCurdy said:
We increasingly have the technology to make new and old materials from biomass and current sunlight. We have a guilt about consumption. We have tried to tell ourselves that the moral thing to do is to reduce our consumption. How’s it going ? Making things from sunlight in the present could reduce consumer guilt. Consumption could be a carbon negative behavior.
In 2020, she collaborated with top fashion designer Phillip Lim ona shimmering green dressas part of the ONExONE Conscious Design Initiative, which brings together designers and scientists. McCurdy created sequins, a notorious use of plastic in fashion, from the seaweed-based polymer, while Lim designed an environmentally responsible as well as temperature-regulating base fabric.
McCurdy was recognized as a sustainability innovator in a recent commercial for Genesis Electric Vehicles, which dramatizes its Green Dress work.
She came to design through her work at a non-profit sustainability organization.
We’ve worked with large corporate clients who have seen the writing on the wall around crop supply chains, particularly coffee, she said.
Coffee, especially high-quality Arabica, grows in a particular band of altitude, and as things get warmer, plants can’t climb any further. The majority of Arabica is grown on small farms. Our nonprofit tried to create a way forward for farmers that could weave equity and climate resilience together.
She has seen firsthand the power of consumer demand to change business behavior.
It really intrigued me and drew me to the design. How could I position myself in a place where I push for a better and more ambitious definition of sustainability in the larger conversation? she says.
How do you create tools to have a conversation about something that has never existed before?
In graduate school, she explored industrial production and how the creation of cement, steel and plastic produces emissions.
She investigated whether it was possible to use algae to make a plastic substitute without petrochemicals.
Plastics was the starting point if the goal is to ultimately create something accessible and dynamic that can shape the public conversation on climate change. Consumers make decisions about plastics every day, she said.
It’s so pernicious everywhere. We were familiar with plastics as packaging, but they are also present in pigments and coatings, and they subtly permeate much of our lives.
More than half of the textiles produced on earth are of fossil origin, the most important of which is polyester.
She did a lot of experimenting.
I come from the design side and not from the hard science side. My question was not: if I change this variable by this amount, how will the performance change? she says.
My goal was to see if it was possible and to have a proof of concept. Is it possible to make a plastic film from algae?
She turned to a wide variety of techniques, from molecular gastronomy to glass molding to leather tanning.
Before the industrial revolution, we did everything without fossil fuels. We have a rich body of knowledge on how to make functional and dynamic materials that meet our needs, she said.
Seaweed has a natural biopolymer, and McCurdy developed a process to coax the material to work the way she wanted it to.
She called her process hundreds of beautiful failures. Each allowed me to learn something to try next time.
And I got to the point where I was able to produce something quite strong and quite coherent.
Why a raincoat?
It was important for me to do something that comments that this climate change future is already here in some way. It signals extreme weather conditions and hurricanes. Hurricanes are how the current manifestation of climate change is felt day-to-day in affected communities, she said.
As of now, the raincoat is not headed for large-scale commercial production.
With the right partners and the right circumstances, it could certainly be taken much further in terms of business readiness, she said.
This is part of why coming to ASU is exciting for me – understanding technology transfer. The piece (intellectual property) is evolving, and I’m in the early stages. I learn the process.
One challenge is that, because it is a natural biopolymer, the raincoat material is too biodegradable to survive today’s mass production system.
We have this legacy infrastructure that’s built around fossil fuel-based materials, and there’s no right answer to that. It’s what design can do to lay out blueprints for something that doesn’t yet exist and make it desirable so that we can all pull in the same direction and have a mental model, she said.
The raincoat is a charismatic object. It is a tool for speaking.
We should have these conversations about the future we’re building together and what we want our technology to serve.
Top image: Charlotte McCurdy, assistant professor of industrial design at the Design School, with samples of the raincoat she created from an algae-based plastic in her Phoenix studio. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News
|
Sources
2/ https://news.asu.edu/20230418-creativity-raincoats-made-algae-could-be-future-sustainable-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The European Union demanded from the Xi Jinping regime the immediate release of two Chinese human rights activists
- Police case against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym
- Here’s how a moving company is helping Sioux Falls women ‘dress for success’
- Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York on June 26th
- Continuous glucose monitoring; genetic testing for hypothyroidism
- Now total fascism prevails: Imran Khan reacts to cases, kidnapping of his party workers
- Donald Trump NFT ‘Trading Cards’ Returns for Second Round
- Jake Gyllenhaal “did a lot of sourdough” during lockdown | Entertainment
- Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP
- Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions
- Google Play Store app developers offer payment options following CMA investigation
- ‘Luckiest’ mom battles stage 4 stomach cancer