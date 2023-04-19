Jainil Mehta goes viral with men in skirts and grows in the fashion industry

#Meninskirts went viral last year when a video of a New York boy dancing to the beats of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Jhoome Re Gori in the ghagras went viral, and we had an artist with an art of the case. It was none other than our own man in a skirt Jainil Mehta. Jainil Mehta is a content creator known for his #meninskirts movement on Instagram.

The Jainils movement has been recognized which has earned him an Instagram verification as well as amazing opportunities like performing at the New York fashionk last year. In this exclusive interview with MensXP, Jainil talks about his inspiration for the movement, while giving some hints on how to nail the fashion game like a pro!

So Jainil, let’s talk about your India tour SAFAR 2023 first. How has it been so far, and how are people reacting particularly to the idea of ​​“men in skirts”?

There are a total of 11 cities that I will cover in SAFAR 2023, and I have visited 4 of them so far, some of which are for travel only and some for business purposes. Agra, Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune are the ones I visited, and I met people who not only came for the workshops, but also showed up while I was filming. #meninskirts is a viral thing for them, and they were welcoming and warm to this particular Man in a Skirt, I would say! It’s been a heartwarming experience when people click pictures with me, I meet the people I’ve interacted with on Instagram and learn from them, while offering what I can in terms of art. It is also very enriching to see cultures taking new forms from Jaipur to Agra and then to Mumbai and Pune. I travel by train, bus and road and stay in spontaneous places, which can sometimes turn a bit upside down. But I guess that’s why it’s called SAFAR and not manzil!

Let’s talk about your performance at New York Fashion Week and your experience.

I really have a lot to say! I’ve always dreamed of walking the ramp, and after watching fashion, the craze knew no bounds for me. And when I found out I had the chance to perform at New York Fashion Week, it was nothing short of a dream come true. I couldn’t believe it when I first walked up the ramp. Also, the ramp was unique, spread over 360 degrees, and I really felt like I was running for a 400 meter race! So while it was difficult to play in this unique setup, I enjoyed every moment of it. I opened for designer Archana Kocher, and it was surreal to play in front of so many people who understood what I was doing. I’m sure a lot of people would have done it before me, but I think the way I expressed it through my dancing was picked up by people, and I’m happy to say the buzz around town is because of me and that I was able to lead this movement!

How did you come up with this concept of men in skirts?

My inspiration for #meninskirts came from Navratri, when women wear flared skirts. I always wanted to wear them, and that’s why I used to steal them from my mother and lock myself in the room and dance my heart out, especially to the song Maiyya Yashoda by Hum Saath Saath Hain. So, I can say that’s where it all started, and since then there’s been no turning back, and in 2021 I started putting it on the internet through my dancing! So now, from love for skirts, it has become more about confidence, strength and perseverance to stand up against obstacles.

You finally get your recognition. How has life changed for you now?

The best part that comes with a blue checkmark is that a person becomes very approachable, and if I text someone they will verify it based on the credibility I have with the blue checkmark. And another special thing is that when I got the blue tick, a lot of other blue ticks started following me. I’m a huge fan of daily soap operas and used to follow a number of TV actors, and now they’ve started following me back! So it helps me find another type of niche and a new audience base outside of the main base I have. I did collaborations with Mrunal Thakur and Nikita Dutta, which turned out to be really successful. I also got to meet them on a more personal level where I don’t just do collaborations for issues on Gram, but create and deliver unique creative content. I say this because I’m at a stage where I’m happy with what I’m doing and want to keep doing it to make deeper, more meaningful connections. And honestly, today I’m thrilled that people know me through #meninskirts and that I can tap into more of an audience through my collaborations. That’s what all designers try to achieve, which is hard, and #meninskirts is growing, and I want to be known for it!

Do you think Indian colleges and other institutions still preach the concept of binaries through clothing in particular?

A delicate! But let me put it like this. So, especially in schools, there should be an environment of openness and expression to accept everyone’s individuality. However, I also believe that schools are a place where children also evolve, and this change in mentality comes from experience and opportunity. For example, in my case, when I was young, I wanted to be a florist because I liked the colors of a Phoolgali, and later it became a pilot and then a doctor, and today I am a completely different person . So I would say that the power to think rationally comes with age, and self-understanding also comes over time. However, a free space to accept everyone’s uniqueness and abilities can be made.

A fashion tip/trend for men to adorn skirts and steal the show?

With skirts, it’s not about how they look, but what they mean to you. For me, it’s all about flair, which can go through Patialas, Anarkalis or even split kurtas. In terms of hacks, there are plenty. For example, let’s choose a color at random! So if you have blue jeans, wear a white skirt over it and cut it to make a slit, and pair it with a short denim kurta and a denim jacket. Another wears crop tops with a short kurta, shirt and t-shirt underneath and forms layers to add to the grace. One can also try wearing palazzos and split skirts with Gujrati angarkhas with beads and mirrors if you are attending traditional functions to give the outfit an elevated vogue look. But even on an ordinary day, layers will work and make you stand out from the crowd.

Jainil is trying to spark a movement with his fashion sensibility and proving that you can’t put menswear in a box of clichéd words or terms. Each style is unique and personal, all you need is the confidence to flaunt it.