Fashion
Jainil Mehta goes viral with men in skirts and grows in the fashion industry
#Meninskirts went viral last year when a video of a New York boy dancing to the beats of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Jhoome Re Gori in the ghagras went viral, and we had an artist with an art of the case. It was none other than our own man in a skirt Jainil Mehta. Jainil Mehta is a content creator known for his #meninskirts movement on Instagram.
The Jainils movement has been recognized which has earned him an Instagram verification as well as amazing opportunities like performing at the New York fashionk last year. In this exclusive interview with MensXP, Jainil talks about his inspiration for the movement, while giving some hints on how to nail the fashion game like a pro!
So Jainil, let’s talk about your India tour SAFAR 2023 first. How has it been so far, and how are people reacting particularly to the idea of “men in skirts”?
There are a total of 11 cities that I will cover in SAFAR 2023, and I have visited 4 of them so far, some of which are for travel only and some for business purposes. Agra, Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune are the ones I visited, and I met people who not only came for the workshops, but also showed up while I was filming. #meninskirts is a viral thing for them, and they were welcoming and warm to this particular Man in a Skirt, I would say! It’s been a heartwarming experience when people click pictures with me, I meet the people I’ve interacted with on Instagram and learn from them, while offering what I can in terms of art. It is also very enriching to see cultures taking new forms from Jaipur to Agra and then to Mumbai and Pune. I travel by train, bus and road and stay in spontaneous places, which can sometimes turn a bit upside down. But I guess that’s why it’s called SAFAR and not manzil!
Let’s talk about your performance at New York Fashion Week and your experience.
I really have a lot to say! I’ve always dreamed of walking the ramp, and after watching fashion, the craze knew no bounds for me. And when I found out I had the chance to perform at New York Fashion Week, it was nothing short of a dream come true. I couldn’t believe it when I first walked up the ramp. Also, the ramp was unique, spread over 360 degrees, and I really felt like I was running for a 400 meter race! So while it was difficult to play in this unique setup, I enjoyed every moment of it. I opened for designer Archana Kocher, and it was surreal to play in front of so many people who understood what I was doing. I’m sure a lot of people would have done it before me, but I think the way I expressed it through my dancing was picked up by people, and I’m happy to say the buzz around town is because of me and that I was able to lead this movement!
How did you come up with this concept of men in skirts?
My inspiration for #meninskirts came from Navratri, when women wear flared skirts. I always wanted to wear them, and that’s why I used to steal them from my mother and lock myself in the room and dance my heart out, especially to the song Maiyya Yashoda by Hum Saath Saath Hain. So, I can say that’s where it all started, and since then there’s been no turning back, and in 2021 I started putting it on the internet through my dancing! So now, from love for skirts, it has become more about confidence, strength and perseverance to stand up against obstacles.
You finally get your recognition. How has life changed for you now?
The best part that comes with a blue checkmark is that a person becomes very approachable, and if I text someone they will verify it based on the credibility I have with the blue checkmark. And another special thing is that when I got the blue tick, a lot of other blue ticks started following me. I’m a huge fan of daily soap operas and used to follow a number of TV actors, and now they’ve started following me back! So it helps me find another type of niche and a new audience base outside of the main base I have. I did collaborations with Mrunal Thakur and Nikita Dutta, which turned out to be really successful. I also got to meet them on a more personal level where I don’t just do collaborations for issues on Gram, but create and deliver unique creative content. I say this because I’m at a stage where I’m happy with what I’m doing and want to keep doing it to make deeper, more meaningful connections. And honestly, today I’m thrilled that people know me through #meninskirts and that I can tap into more of an audience through my collaborations. That’s what all designers try to achieve, which is hard, and #meninskirts is growing, and I want to be known for it!
Do you think Indian colleges and other institutions still preach the concept of binaries through clothing in particular?
A delicate! But let me put it like this. So, especially in schools, there should be an environment of openness and expression to accept everyone’s individuality. However, I also believe that schools are a place where children also evolve, and this change in mentality comes from experience and opportunity. For example, in my case, when I was young, I wanted to be a florist because I liked the colors of a Phoolgali, and later it became a pilot and then a doctor, and today I am a completely different person . So I would say that the power to think rationally comes with age, and self-understanding also comes over time. However, a free space to accept everyone’s uniqueness and abilities can be made.
A fashion tip/trend for men to adorn skirts and steal the show?
With skirts, it’s not about how they look, but what they mean to you. For me, it’s all about flair, which can go through Patialas, Anarkalis or even split kurtas. In terms of hacks, there are plenty. For example, let’s choose a color at random! So if you have blue jeans, wear a white skirt over it and cut it to make a slit, and pair it with a short denim kurta and a denim jacket. Another wears crop tops with a short kurta, shirt and t-shirt underneath and forms layers to add to the grace. One can also try wearing palazzos and split skirts with Gujrati angarkhas with beads and mirrors if you are attending traditional functions to give the outfit an elevated vogue look. But even on an ordinary day, layers will work and make you stand out from the crowd.
Jainil is trying to spark a movement with his fashion sensibility and proving that you can’t put menswear in a box of clichéd words or terms. Each style is unique and personal, all you need is the confidence to flaunt it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/fashion/interviews/133632-jainil-mehta-taking-over-the-global-fashion-scene.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The European Union demanded from the Xi Jinping regime the immediate release of two Chinese human rights activists
- Police case against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym
- Here’s how a moving company is helping Sioux Falls women ‘dress for success’
- Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York on June 26th
- Continuous glucose monitoring; genetic testing for hypothyroidism
- Now total fascism prevails: Imran Khan reacts to cases, kidnapping of his party workers
- Donald Trump NFT ‘Trading Cards’ Returns for Second Round
- Jake Gyllenhaal “did a lot of sourdough” during lockdown | Entertainment
- Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP
- Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions
- Google Play Store app developers offer payment options following CMA investigation
- ‘Luckiest’ mom battles stage 4 stomach cancer