Has the arena tour killed the festival trend?





The fashion frenzy has died down for festival-goers, says Chelsea Rice, creative director at Archrival. Styles have been streamlined. On Coachella’s first weekend (April 14-16), Hailey Bieber wore a white tank top and baggy jeans, while Kendall Jenner wore a simple black outfit, a stark contrast to the flamboyant fashion the California festival was all about. became famous. A singular concert, however, offers a whole other opportunity for personal expression. It’s close to home and only lasts a few hours, which means you can survive wearing sparkly knee-high boots for fashion reasons, Rice says. Brands and retailers are stepping up With their multi-month runtimes, arena tours require new branding strategies. Festivals come for a weekend and then leave, so companies only have one chance to capitalize on the event. The risk of predicting demand incorrectly is higher, says Van De Ven. While the continuous timeline of arena visits allows companies to adapt their strategies as they go. If you have too much of a product two months into the tour, you can offer discounts or use in-store product ads to eliminate excess inventory. A keyword change in product titles can make a difference, she says. A simple change from a sparkly dress to a sparkly Swiftie dress can make your products more visible to shoppers looking for Taylor Swift outfits. Then, by directing those ads to the right demographic and in the right places, you’re much more likely to see a higher ROI on ad spend. Rental platform Bipty offers a Taylor Swift Eras Tour collection on the site, including sparkly Danielle Guizio skirts, Poster Girl cutouts and feathered offerings from The Bar, Revolve and Lamarque. Founder Natalia Ohanesian describes the collection as a no-brainer. We cannot overstate the cultural impact that the Eras Tour has on our [Gen Z] demo, a generation of women who grew up listening to and watching the evolution of Taylor Swift, she says. Ohanesian notes that Bipty has seen an increase in borrowing since posting the collection on social media. It also brought new users (both lenders and borrowers) to the site, she says. Social shopping platform Locker has posted a series of Eras outfit recommendations on TikTok. Hannah Detwiler, junior social media manager, created a video for each album, featuring outfits from retailers including Nasty Gal, 12th Tribe and Revolve. The era breakdown of this tour made the TikTok series a suitable marketing tool. Detwiler shows off looks that match the aesthetic, whether they’re based on music video looks or Swift’s song lyrics. She has a song called Mirrorball where she references a disco ball, so I showed pieces that are glittery and metallic to give a disco ball look, she says.

