How the CEO of LVMH overthrew Musk, Bezos being the richest in the world





Bernard Arnault has snagged the title of the world’s wealthiest person, a feat which knocked billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos from their previous places and which was fueled by the performance of the French luxury giant he leads. Arnault’s first place among the world’s richest comes from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the company he has run for decades as CEO, which has seen notable growth in recent years. His personal fortune and that of his family – which includes a nearly 50% stake in LVMH – was estimated by Forbes in early April at $211 billion on its annual list richest people in the world in 2023, up from $158 billion the previous year. LVMH CHANGES MANAGEMENT AT LOUIS VUITTON, DIOR As of Tuesday afternoon, Arnault’s net worth was estimated at $235.7 billion, according Forbes real-time billionaire tracker. LVMH’s sales in 2022 amounted to 79.18 billion euros, an increase of 23% compared to 64.215 billion euros the previous year. It said it generated 44.65 billion euros in revenue for 2020. For net profit group share, LVMH recorded a 17% increase year-on-year, from 12.04 billion euros in 2021 to 14.04 billion in 2022. Its net profit in 2020 was of 4.7 billion euros. During its last quarter, the luxury giant achieved a turnover of 21.03 billion euros, against 18 billion in the first quarter of 2022. “Europe and Japan, which saw strong growth momentum, benefited from robust demand from local customers and international travellers; the United States, a market that continues to grow, recorded steady performance,” the company said in its April quarterly earnings release. “Asia has seen a significant rebound following the lifting of health restrictions.” Over the past 12 months, the value of LVMH stock has jumped nearly 41%, trading at around $193 on Tuesday afternoon. The company counts Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Tag Heuer, Bulgari and Tiffany & Co. among its many brands. As Arnault’s position among the world’s richest grew, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX and Bezos, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, also saw their net worth decline by tens of billions of dollars. , causing them to rank on Forbes. ‘Swipe Billionaires 2023 List. BILLIONAIRES BEZOS, MUSK SLIP INTO FORBES WORLD’S RICHEST LIST Musk and Bezos saw a one-point decline, with the former taking second place, at $180 billion, and the latter taking third, at $114 billion, according to the outlet. On his real-time list, they sat in the same places, although their net worth as of Tuesday afternoon was $187.4 billion and $125.4 billion, respectively. Forbes noted Musk’s activity on Twitter and Tesla investors reacting to his purchase of the social media platform in connection with his wealth plunging $39 billion year-over-year. Meanwhile, Amazon has seen its share price drop more than 30% in one year, which has contributed to Bezos’ ranking change. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Arnault and Musk have traded on holding the stock in recent months as Tesla shares have fluctuated. The electric vehicle and clean energy company managed by Musk released its quarterly results later Wednesday. Amazon will release its latest financial results on April 27. Teleprinter Security Last Change Change % LVMUY LVMH versus HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 193.27 +2.79 +1.46% TSLA TESLA INC. 184.31 -2.73 -1.46% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 102.30 -0.44 -0.43%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/how-lvmh-ceo-unseated-musk-bezos-worlds-richest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related