6 sustainable fashion leaders who are shaking up the interior industry

But before joining Communal changing room, I hadn’t really imagined how the fashion industry specifically had such a big impact on the planet and society. Joining Vestiaire Collective pushed me to dive deep into this industry and understand how the system works.

What is your job exactly ? What do you like most about your job?

My job is to make sure that somehow, in the future, this job will no longer need to exist. More concretely, my daily work is to build a strategy and a vision so that the company has an impact. It is a question of educating and sometimes of evangelising, of establishing the norm and acting as an example until moving the [goalposts] throughout the fashion industry. My ultimate goal is to [help achieve] this much-needed systemic change in the industry for a more sustainable future.

The most important thing for me is to look at my two children and know that everything I do is for them, they are the generation of tomorrow. For me, having a purpose in my work is non-negotiable.

What are the main changes you would like to see in the industry moving forward?

I want to see circularity take more and more space in public conversations and I want brands to start entering circularity around the world to create more impact on a global scale. I also want to start seeing more decision makers talking about the subject. We all know that hundreds of studies and articles have already emerged on the impact of fashion on the environment. Now is the time to act.

Natasha Franck, CEO and Founder of Eon

Natasha Frank. Courtesy of Eon

When did you start to take an interest in sustainable development?

I started my career in smart cities and urban planning. The more I studied the city, the more I saw the interconnected systems at play. I was dedicated to creating a future city and world where our environment and economy benefited health, happiness and well-being. humans. I asked: how do we build business models that support our health and our economy? I spent over a year researching and it became clear to me that smart, connected products could change the rules and incentives in which businesses operate today. Once this idea came to me, it came to fruition and I knew I wanted to create Eon.

What is your job exactly ?

My role covers a number of areas, from technology and product strategy, to business development and team building, to raising capital. Day to day, my team and I work in partnership with brands, retailers, recyclers, decision makers and other stakeholders to integrate digital identification technology into their existing ecosystem. As with any new technology, a big part of our job is to educate and prepare the industry for this change. Seeing the rapid progress over the past two years has been empowering. We were in the midst of a new wave of digital transformation and it’s exciting to play a role in architecting this infrastructure.

What excites you most about sustainable fashion?

This year, for an industry first, Eon launched Instant Resale thanks to our partnership with Chlo and Vestiaire Collective. Just as one-click purchase has automated checkout [process], Eon Instant Resale brings automation to the resale customer journey. Imagine how this will change our economy when it is as easy to sell as to buy? Customers can scan the digital ID of their products and resell instantly: the listing is pre-populated with ID data and the price quote is immediate, creating a seamless experience. We power the world’s global product barcode.

Hana Kajimura, Sustainability Manager at Allbirds

Hana Kajimura. Pierre Prato

When did you start to take an interest in sustainable development?

I became interested in sustainability, and climate change in particular, when I was working on an urban farm in Cape Town, South Africa, at university. I saw how people depended directly on the land for food and how it became more and more difficult every year, especially as access to water became more scarce. I decided to study Earth Systems at Stanford because I felt climate change was going to be the biggest problem of my life and I wanted to focus my energies on being part of the solution.

What is your job exactly ? What do you like most about your job?

I was excited to join all the birds as the first employee, because it represented the chance to reinvent the role of a company if it put sustainability at the center. Instead of modernizing products and supply chains for sustainability, we could build them from the ground up. I believe business can be a force for good and create tangible, positive change in the world. My favorite part of my job is building a business that balances the needs of all stakeholders, including the environment, not just shareholders. This can mean collaborating with competitors, opening up hardware innovations, advocating for policy change, or educating customers about carbon footprints.

What are the main changes you would like to see in the industry moving forward?

I would like to see more responsibility in the industry moving forward. Over the past few years there has been no shortage of promises to achieve net zero, but very little evidence shows that the industry is making progress towards these goals. If a company wants to commit, it should show its progress towards this goal annually. We label all our products with their carbon footprint and report our progress annually within our Flight status report. On our journey to zero emissions, we also believe businesses should be responsible for their pollution, which is why we are committed to being a carbon neutral business.

Dr. Amanda Parkes, Chief Innovation Officer at Pangaia

Dr. Amanda Parkes. Courtesy of Pangaia

When did you start to take an interest in sustainable development? How did your journey start?

My sustainability journey has been a gradual evolution that began with my studies at Stanford in mechanical engineering to understand how products are made and the complex material and process supply chains involved. During my PhD at the MIT Media Lab, when I was doing hybrid research on smart materials and computing, I came to see how materials technology development was focused on functionality and performance, but without considering end of life or durability. .

Throughout my studies, I have always loved and appreciated fashion as a wonderful art form and an important cultural medium for self-expression, but at this point I realized that involvement in fashion could be a definite part of my scientific career. to a place that combined innovation and sustainability was a feasible place to have a massive impact on the industry.

What is your job exactly ? What do you like most about your job?

My general objective is to define our scientific strategy and our R&D [research & development]. This may involve building partnerships around emerging innovations, harnessing early-stage ideas to bring them to commercialization, or identifying gaps or opportunities in the market to start research from scratch. . I also devote a significant part of my time to communication to make our scientific message accessible and to represent pangea across industries.