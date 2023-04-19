Jane Seymour, 72, shows off an enviable body in a figure-hugging dress





Jane Seymour proves that age is just a number, showing off her incredible figure on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress on Tuesday. The former Bond girl appeared at the 2023 AMC Networks Upfront event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Seymour, 72, stars and executive produces the mystery thriller “Harry Wild” for the network. Showcasing her long amber locks, Seymour sported a gathered midi dress with a strapless top. She paired the ensemble with studded heels. JANE SEYMOUR, 72, REVEALS HER FAVORITE TIP FOR LOOKING YOUNGER: “THEY LAUGH AT ME” Seymour was joined on the red carpet by actress Krysten Ritter, who also stunned in a shimmering black peplum blazer with matching bottoms. Ritter is currently starring in “Orphan Black: Echoes.” Seymour, who has been outspoken about aging in the limelight, recently shared his favorite tip for maintaining a youthful appearance. CELEBRITIES ARE REAL ABOUT PLASTIC SURGERY The ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ actress says it’s all about the right lighting. “I’ve done so many movies where I understand the light for me,” the actress revealed in an interview with Definition magazine. “I’m also an artist and love to do photography too, so I understand what makes good and bad light for me what will and won’t work. I never have to ask, though. They find out, usually the first day,” she said of working on set. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I got a habit now, and they laugh at me [on set] because I know where my light source is, even before they turn on the lights,” Seymour joked. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Seymour has been candid in the past about her previous experience with Botox, saying it “didn’t feel normal” for her. She also told Fox News Digital in 2020 that she was not on “crazy dieting” to maintain her figure. Last month, Seymour revealed that despite knowing many people who had undergone facial procedures, she hadn’t pulled the trigger to get a facelift. “For now, I have chosen not to do a facelift, but I have nothing against it, nothing,” she told NewBeauty. “Almost everyone I know does it and they’re really happy with the results.” “I think it’s awesome, and if I felt like someone could do something that wouldn’t change my face, and I would have results where I looked like myself, I would do it,” the actress explained. from “Wedding Crashers”. “I’m not saying I never will, but I haven’t done it yet.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jane-seymour-72-shows-enviable-body-skintight-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related