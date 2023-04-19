Your guide to recycling clothes in 2023

This article is part ofCNN marks Earth Week, a week-long focus on our planet and how to celebrate and preserve it. Wellness with tips on how to live more sustainably, products to help you spend more time in nature and exclusive offers all week long, so check back each morning to see what’s new and be sure to subscribe toCNN Underscored Newsletterto see it all.

Spring cleaning season is upon us, and while a closet cleaning has myriad benefits more space, less clutter, a greater appreciation for what you keep can also leave you with a big pile of junk that you’re not quite sure what to do with. Instead of sending them to landfill, old clothing, shoes, accessories and other textile-based items that you consider to be trash can be given a whole new life when sent to the appropriate recycling program.

Here, I dive into the ins and outs of recycling clothes and tell you how I used three take-back programs to make cleaning my closet more sustainable.

We put 50 billion pieces of clothing in landfill each year in the United States, says Kristy Caylor, founder and CEO of For days. And unfortunately, even recycling efforts aren’t always a clean solution. For example, most used clothing collected for recycling shipped to developing countries where they become heaps of trash with no infrastructure in place to recycle or process them properly.

The reverse supply chain for used clothing is large and global, and there are definitely good and bad actors, Caylor says. While no system is perfect (item-level traceability in post-consumer clothing is nearly impossible, fiber-to-fiber recycling is limited), look for companies that offer transparency: how much is collected, how much is recycled and where the clothes go.

Co-founder of Recycling told Amelia Trumble agrees, warning that consumers should be wary of various sweeping claims when checking out brands that claim to have a corporate mission focused on textile recycling or sustainability in general. Beware of generalizations in marketing language without any data to back up the claims.

Take-back programs such as those of For Days and Retold Recycling work with a network of recycling partners who divert textile waste from environmental pollution. These programs accept a range of parts, even those that are stained, torn and considered scrap which they sort and find a second use. Depending on the quality of the goods, this may involve products being sent to charities for donation, thrift stores for resale, or recycling into other textile-based materials.

Our sorting process is very detailed and precise, and each garment ends up in one of 215 categories, Caylor explains of the For Days treatment. This is important because it ensures that 95% of the clothes we collect find the next best and highest use. According to the company, 50% of the objects collected via the Carry bag are recycled (meaning the materials are shredded and turned into something less valuable like industrial rags, carpet pads and building insulation, Caylor explains), 45% are resold and only 5 % are actually considered waste.

Along with being transparent about the stats, Trumble says it’s important to look for brands and resources that are open to sharing footage and images of their process because unfortunately there are no real certifications. in the [textile recycling] industry.

While local recycling programs are worth looking into, New Yorkers, for example, can check with donateNYC and the Re-Cloth NY Coalition for textile reuse programs, companies like For Days, Retold Recycling and Knickey (a circular underwear brand that turns old underwear into padding and insulation) offers convenient options for everyone, everywhere in the United States. And unlike brand-specific programs that only collect their own items for recycling, these mail-in recycling programs accept parts from any store. The process of sending clothes for recycling involves only a few steps.

Whether you’re doing a deep purge of your closet or just putting aside a few clothes you no longer wear, you’ll want to start by creating a pile of clothes to send for recycling. I recommend starting with this step even before ordering your favorite pick-up bag, that way you can see how many things you are going to send and therefore estimate how many bags to order.

As I have used three different take-back programs, I have also sorted the parts for recycling based on what the specific programs accept. While Retold Recycling and For Days Take Back Bag accept all used home textiles or clothing, the Knickeys program is specifically for used underwear, socks and tights.

If you opt for a trade-in bag, all you have to do is fill it with your selected coins.

Of the three programs I tried, the For Days bag was the roomiest and sturdiest. I was able to store 20 items, including three dresses, five tops, two pairs of jeans, a pair of sweatpants, a skirt, and a bunch of mismatched socks.

The Retold Recyclings bag was smaller and thinner, so I avoided including parts with sharp hardware. I was able to fit two sweatshirts and two sweatpants in the bag, along with a pair of slippers which I threw away before sealing it.

For Knickey, you first need to fill out a form and share the number and type of items you send. Then the company provides a shipping label, but you must use your own shipping box or bag. I repurposed an old box I had on hand and packed in an assortment of bras, underwear, and socks I was ready to part with.

When you’ve packed your clothes for recycling, taking them to the post office is the only step left. It’s that simple! And in the process of keeping trash out of the landfill, you can also earn incentives.

If paying to get rid of your old clothes seems like a barrier to recycling, For Days, Retold Recycling, and Knickey all offer rewards in the form of future discounts.

Each For Days tote bag will earn you $20 in Closet Cash (effectively reimbursing you for the $20 the bag costs), which you can use to purchase recyclable women’s and men’s clothing, as well as style products, from retailers. life of other sustainable products. brands like Zero Waste Store And bath culture. Meanwhile, those who plan to recycle regularly can earn rewards with a quarterly or annual subscription to Retold Recyclings bags. Rewards of up to 20% off can be redeemed with various partners, including Underscored tested green cleaning brand Dropps, clean beauty brand allyoos or design consignment platform The Review. And finally, Knickey is giving away 300 points for every recycle order shipped, which you can redeem for 15% off your next purchase of brand new underwear (or you can even save your points and redeem 400 points for 20% reduction). That means you can save $7 on its best-selling Triangle brawhich exceeds the $5 cost of the recycling tag.

The For Days Take-Back bag will help you clean up your wardrobe. The 24 x 24 inch bag can hold up to 15 pounds, which you can fill with any used textile. The bag is very durable, so don’t be afraid to pack it to the brim! When you’re ready to ship it, the bag features a QR code that you scan to register your bag and access the return shipping label. Accept: Old clothes, underwear, socks, handbags, shoes, sheets, linens, towels and textile scraps in any condition. Awards: Receive $20 in Closet Cash credit for each Take-Back bag ordered.

Retold’s pre-paid, pre-labeled recycling bags are ready to be filled. I recommend the Solo Bag for small cleanings. It measures 15 inches by 15 inches and can hold up to 5 pounds. If you are considering recycling a larger job, Retold also offers a three pack And 10-pack. Just be careful, the bag is made from biodegradable cornstarch and feels quite thin and easy to puncture, so you’ll need to be careful when stuffing it with items with sharp material like shoes or purses. Accept: All household textiles (sheets, linens, towels, etc.) and clothing, including underwear and socks, in any condition. Awards: Retold annual or quarterly subscribers can redeem one offer per bag sent, meaning you get a discount of your choice from its 18 reward partners.