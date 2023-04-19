do consumers choose “quality over quantity”?





In addition to opening a high-performing acquisition channel, Mention Me helps brands collect and activate rich first-party referral data that drives effectiveness across all marketing channels and improves the broader customer experience. . Credit: [Mention Me] New brand promotion platform data mention me reveals that luxury fashion brands with a higher price tag saw 6% higher year-over-year order growth compared to fast fashion. Despite the ongoing economic downturn, luxury fashion saw sales increase compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2023, while sales for the entire fashion industry fell 2% compared to the same period in 2022, the average order volume (AOV) increased by 8%, driven by a preference for luxury brands over fast fashion. Mention Me’s analysis of orders from over 500 brands was aimed at understanding consumer buying habits. The results show that shoppers are choosing quality over quantity, reflecting a real shift in consumer sentiment. The cost of living crisis, combined with fast fashion sustainability concerns, is driving consumers to buy fewer, better quality clothes that will last longer. Simon Dring, COO of Mention Me, commented on the findings: Our data shows that consumers are opting for quality over quantity, which reflects a real shift in consumer sentiment. The cost of living crisis, combined with fast fashion sustainability concerns, is driving consumers to buy fewer, better quality clothes that will last longer. Despite the 2% drop in orders, fashion was the third best performing sector in the first quarter of 2023, with financial services and travel and hospitality seeing the strongest growth. Commenting on the data, Ben Henshall, data analyst at Mention Me, added: We often see a peak in holiday bookings in January and February, while the April fiscal deadline leads to a spike in financial services orders. It’s interesting to see the trend up there in terms of the number of orders at the start of the year. The data also revealed that fashion referrals were up 16% year-over-year, highlighting the rise in customers actively introducing friends and family to the brands they love. Data from Mention Mes shows that fashion advocates attract customers who spend more than non-advocates. Simon continued: The fashion industry is full of potential brand advocates. Friends often compliment each other on their outfits, which naturally leads to sharing where items come from and referencing the brand in question. Even better, referred customers tend to spend more and return more often than those acquired through other channels. This presents a major opportunity for brands to develop a very valuable customer base. Fashion also has the highest repeat rate of any industry, with 11% of consumers making a second purchase within 30 days. These results are an indicator of the opportunities that luxury fashion brands can exploit, especially with the growing demand for quality products and the growing trend towards sustainable fashion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/luxury-vs-fast-fashion-are-consumers-favouring-quality-over-quantity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related