Pregnant Princess Eugenie dresses the bump in a sweet mini dress in beautiful new images





Princess Eugenie stepped out for a major engagement with the Blue Marine Foundation last week and looked chicer than ever in a cute new Whistles mini dress we spotted on the brand’s sale! The royal, who is expecting her second baby, appeared in an inspirational video on the charity’s Instagram as she visited the Solent Seascape project, which aims to reverse environmental damage to the ocean. ©Darren Fletcher Princess Eugenie was active during her visit to the Solent Seascape project Her beautiful blue dress is a smock number from British royal family favorite brand Whistles, called the ‘Fuzzy Floral A-Line Dress’, which originally sold for 139 but is now down to 79 in the sale. She paired the look with natural makeup and wore her brunette hair in loose waves as usual. She added black tights and a pair of comfy white trainers for her hands-on visit, which saw her help undertake biosecurity checks on native oysters and lower nurseries in Langstone Harbour. Captioning the video, the Blue Marine Foundation wrote on Instagram: “Last week Her Royal Highness @PrincessEugenie, in her capacity as Ambassador for the @BlueMarineFoundation, visited the @SolentSeascapeProject to view the important work accomplished to restore coastal marine life and meet key project partners in one of the UK’s most ambitious environmental projects.” Princess Eugenie also exclusively invited HELLO! at the engagement, telling us, “When I heard about Seascape, I was blown away. I was looking forward to it, and seeing it firsthand is pretty cool. It’s amazing to see these people devote their time to the bio-diversity of our seas, and I also want to do whatever I can to help.” Talking about her personal efforts to be more eco-friendly, she added that motherhood has been a huge driver. “Since August came into my life, it’s had a positive impact on my desire to do more,” she said. “Priorities change when you have children, you want to do everything you can for them – and for your grandchildren. August is only two years old but I hope what I do will seep into him and that one day he will assume it, too.”

