This affordable wear-everywhere dress is key to Victoria Beckham’s holiday wardrobe | British vogue





Victoria Beckham celebrated her 49th birthday this week at an unidentified beach resort with her family and shared a picture of herself kissing in the middle of nowhere with her husband David. It’s not enough a desert island, as the two have margaritas in hand and are surrounded by a fleet of docked luxury yachts. As for Victorias birthday outfit? As the creative director of her own brand, she has access to hundreds of designer dresses, but firmly in vacation mode, she veered off the runway and instead re-wore a white mini dress that had been in her wardrobe. summer dress for some time. She may be a queen of luxury fashion, but VB’s favorite summer dress is actually by mid-range Australian brand Ralisation Par. It exudes a strong Posh Spice energy thanks to the spaghetti straps, ’90s square neckline and fitted silhouette, all design details that evoke the micro mini dresses she wore during the Spice Girls era. She owns the Christy dress in black and ivory, and that’s what she’s been doing yachting in Miami for the past year. Victoria wore a mini dress with the Spice Girls in 1997, then revisited the silhouette in the Christy dress in Miami in 2022. In the 90s, spaghetti strap LBDs were Victoria’s uniform. It was widely reported at the time that the VB minidresses were by Gucci (Sporty Spice joked in the movie spice world: It must be so hard for you, Victoria. I mean, having to decide whether to wear the little Gucci dress, the little Gucci dress or… the little Gucci dress!), but Beckham later confirmed that her signature black dress was actually that of British favorite Miss Selfridge. Hailey Bieber wore the black version of the Christy dress in 2018, she also owned the white one. James Devaney Joan Smalls wearing the ivory Christy dress in 2018. Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images The Christy is one of Ralisation Pars’ key pieces. The stiff, non-stretch raw silk ensures it retains its structured shape and (handy for a celebrity) means it shoots well. Victoria Beckham isn’t the only famous Christy fan, the dress had an It-girl moment in 2018, when Joan Smalls, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung were all photographed in white or black versions. Five years later, Victoria is proving that this cult dress is still a classic, and she’s making the style just as relevant today as it was in the days of Posh Spice. Discover the Victoria Beckhams signature dress Realization By Le Christy Ivoire Directed by Le Christy Realization By Christy Chocolate

