Here’s how a moving company is helping Sioux Falls women ‘dress for success’

For the eighth year in a row, Sioux Falls moving company Two Men and a Truck is hosting its annual Movers for Moms clothing drive. This is the fourth year that donations have gone to benefit the EmBes Dress for Success program, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest year yet.

Last year, Movers for Moms donated 26,000 items to the program, which was a record year, according to Angela Drake, owner of Two Men and a Truck. The Sioux Falls site came second to Jacksonville, Florida, which collected 28,000 items.

I have a big goal this year to be No. 1,” Drake said with a laugh. I’m very competitive, but it’s good, healthy competition for a good cause. I want to get at least 30,000 items or more this year to donate. Luckily, Sioux Falls is such a generous community, I think it comes close.

How Movers For Moms Works

Dress for Success helps provide women in need with professional attire for job interviews and to kick-start their careers. Movers for Moms salvages gently used women’s work clothes and shoes that stock the closet.

Those who use Two Men and a Truck’s moving services can donate directly to the moving crews. There are also several collection sites in the community, which are listed on lineand people can bring items directly to the Two Men and a Truck office at 222 North Marion Road.

The last day to donate this year is May 15, the day after Mother’s Day.

Afterwards, Drake sorts the clothes before moving crews take them to downtown EmBe. There, Dress for Success staff members and volunteers help women find the perfect interview outfit.

It never ceases to amaze me at the quantity and quality of things we get,” Drake said. I’m also lucky enough to volunteer for Dress for Success, so I get to see what we’re up to first-hand when helping customers find their work wardrobe. It’s exciting to see someone’s clothes and help them advance their career.

EmBe’s chief of staff, Kelly Ballew, said it was part of EmBes’ mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. Women also receive a week’s worth of clothing once they have a job.

It’s amazing that an item of clothing can literally change someone’s life, and it’s not even about clothing, but it’s a way to start a relationship with these women, Ballew said. You know how good you feel when you look good. We want to give them that same autonomy at the start of a career.

Those in need of clothing can either call to make an appointment or come in during the new walk-in hours on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m.

We were so grateful for what Angela and Two Men and a Truck have done for us for four years now, collecting all these clothes, Ballew said. [Angela] really adds a personal touch to the clothes. It’s so heartwarming and fantastic.

The story and inspiration of Two Men and a Truck

The national company was originally founded by a Michigan woman, Mary Ellen Sheets, and her two sons who helped move things home after college. After making a first-year profit of $1,000 in 1985, Sheets donated much of it to various women’s charities, and that was the start of Movers for Moms, Drake said. Since then, the company has more than 380 locations in 46 states.

Inspired by the story and the mission, Drake opened his own franchise in 2015, which has since grown to six trucks and an additional waste collection service. She has been running the Movers for Moms program ever since, partnering with various women’s charities for the early years before landing on Dress for Success.

Drake said it’s a good choice for people moving because they often have things they want to get rid of or donate, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to give back every year that really focuses on the amazing work that EmBe does in the community, she said. For me, it’s a labor of love, every day. And men are also enthusiastic about bringing things back because they like to give back as much as everyone here at the office.

In addition to Dress for Success, EmBe also offers other career development and support programs such as Making Cents and Tapestry that help women in the workforce. EmBe serves approximately 200-250 women in the community each year.

Their spring closet sale, which took place last month, raised a record amount of dollars, which amounts to supporting the programs. The next sale is scheduled for July 28 and 29.

For more information on program offerings, visit EmBe on line.