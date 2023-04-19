Fashion
Women do more multitasking at home while men do solo chores, study finds
Modern women still perform traditional multi-tasking household chores, while men focus on solo tasks such as mowing the lawn, new research shows.
But although the idea of women’s work is still firmly ingrained in today’s society, the small Aston University study found that men did far more housework than 50 years ago. years.
Sociology and politics professor Dr Emily Christopher, who interviewed 25 couples for the study, found that household chores often involve multitasking and completing tasks such as remembering birthdays and whether children have need their physical education kits, while male roles tend to involve individual machine-centric tasks and perceived physical strength.
But she pointed out that previous research had shown that women still did the lion’s share of household chores, although some tasks had changed over the years.
In the couples I interviewed, even though the men do more household chores than they did in the past, the majority continue to be responsible for human-type tasks such as mowing the lawn and some crafts that are often independent of time and tend to be done solo, she explained.
Many tasks for which women are responsible are performed simultaneously with other household tasks, including the cognitive work of household management, which continues to be overwhelmingly performed by women.
The study found that one of the tasks that has shifted somewhat towards men is cooking, and Dr. Christopher explained: Men are more likely to do it now. This could be because they are less likely to be seen as less masculine for it, helped by the rise of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Rick Stein and Jamie Oliver.
She said there was general agreement among the couples she interviewed that household chores should be shared, but pointed out that women still do most of the work and that stems from the age-old idea that women are more nurturing and nurturing, which was deeply embedded in the way society thinks.
She discovered that tasks that are still predominantly gendered today include women remembering birthdays, arranging gifts, and remembering if a child needs a gym kit or money for a sale. cakes, in other words, all the thinking behind, or cognitive work, of running the household.
The problem is that it’s invisible, so it’s not recognized as work, she pointed out.
Men tend to do the ironing if they find it enjoyable, she says, often while listening to football or music, or if they have particular standards, such as pleats in their sleeves. But some women choose ironing as a form of protest, making their own and their children’s clothes but refusing to iron men’s shirts.
The research also found that men are more likely to wash and stack the dishwasher, but like ironing, men performing these tasks were often motivated by norms such as liking dishes stacked in the dishwasher. a particular way.
Men are also more likely to vacuum than clean, which was mostly the responsibility of women, Dr Christopher suggesting: I wonder if it has anything to do with vacuuming involving technology and machines, so it is conceptualized more as a masculine form of housework. .
Similarly, men are more likely to do outdoor work such as DIY, washing the car and mowing the lawn, she said, again emphasizing physical strength.
And tasks that men are more likely to be responsible for, such as DIY, are less likely to interfere with their paid work, while tasks performed by women often involve reducing the number of hours they could perform to perform paid work, which could have very wide implications, Dr Christopher said, such as a gender pay gap, restrictions in career progression and restricted access to pensions later in life. life.
As a result, she said the state needs to do more, especially when it comes to parental leave and the lack of affordable childcare. She said couples are increasingly relying on their parents for help with childcare and, interestingly, it’s usually grandmothers who take on that job.
Dr Christopher pointed out that her findings were based on the sample of participants she spoke to, and added: So it can’t be said that this applies to all men and women. I am not making any generalizations to the population here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/diy-sociology-aston-university-men-rick-stein-b2322695.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US Space Command Business Integration Office Draws Corporate Interest
- Jim Gillis, Newport Daily News reporter, columnist, dead at 64
- High school football coach resigns after caning players
- 5 accessory trends from Spring 2024 Bridal Fashion Week
- Commonwealth Joins Forces with Global Tech Organizations to Empower Commonwealth Citizens with AI
- The CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why he thinks Fox Dominion got off easy
- UK economy crippled by inflation: are high prices here to stay?
- Be prepared for local disasters with the SD emergency app equipped with the ShakeAlert | earthquake early warning system News
- Hollywood Indian, alleged leader of Mara Salvatrucha gang, arrested in Mexico
- Gary Ballance: Former England and Yorkshire batsman announces retirement from all forms of cricket | Cricket news
- Tigers advance to second round of ACC Tournament – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Next-generation vaccine strategies to combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants