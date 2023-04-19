Women do more multitasking at home while men do solo chores, study finds

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Modern women still perform traditional multi-tasking household chores, while men focus on solo tasks such as mowing the lawn, new research shows.

But although the idea of ​​women’s work is still firmly ingrained in today’s society, the small Aston University study found that men did far more housework than 50 years ago. years.

Sociology and politics professor Dr Emily Christopher, who interviewed 25 couples for the study, found that household chores often involve multitasking and completing tasks such as remembering birthdays and whether children have need their physical education kits, while male roles tend to involve individual machine-centric tasks and perceived physical strength.

But she pointed out that previous research had shown that women still did the lion’s share of household chores, although some tasks had changed over the years.

In the couples I interviewed, even though the men do more household chores than they did in the past, the majority continue to be responsible for human-type tasks such as mowing the lawn and some crafts that are often independent of time and tend to be done solo, she explained.

Many tasks for which women are responsible are performed simultaneously with other household tasks, including the cognitive work of household management, which continues to be overwhelmingly performed by women.

The study found that one of the tasks that has shifted somewhat towards men is cooking, and Dr. Christopher explained: Men are more likely to do it now. This could be because they are less likely to be seen as less masculine for it, helped by the rise of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Rick Stein and Jamie Oliver.

She said there was general agreement among the couples she interviewed that household chores should be shared, but pointed out that women still do most of the work and that stems from the age-old idea that women are more nurturing and nurturing, which was deeply embedded in the way society thinks.

She discovered that tasks that are still predominantly gendered today include women remembering birthdays, arranging gifts, and remembering if a child needs a gym kit or money for a sale. cakes, in other words, all the thinking behind, or cognitive work, of running the household.

The problem is that it’s invisible, so it’s not recognized as work, she pointed out.

Men tend to do the ironing if they find it enjoyable, she says, often while listening to football or music, or if they have particular standards, such as pleats in their sleeves. But some women choose ironing as a form of protest, making their own and their children’s clothes but refusing to iron men’s shirts.

The research also found that men are more likely to wash and stack the dishwasher, but like ironing, men performing these tasks were often motivated by norms such as liking dishes stacked in the dishwasher. a particular way.

Men are also more likely to vacuum than clean, which was mostly the responsibility of women, Dr Christopher suggesting: I wonder if it has anything to do with vacuuming involving technology and machines, so it is conceptualized more as a masculine form of housework. .

Similarly, men are more likely to do outdoor work such as DIY, washing the car and mowing the lawn, she said, again emphasizing physical strength.

And tasks that men are more likely to be responsible for, such as DIY, are less likely to interfere with their paid work, while tasks performed by women often involve reducing the number of hours they could perform to perform paid work, which could have very wide implications, Dr Christopher said, such as a gender pay gap, restrictions in career progression and restricted access to pensions later in life. life.

As a result, she said the state needs to do more, especially when it comes to parental leave and the lack of affordable childcare. She said couples are increasingly relying on their parents for help with childcare and, interestingly, it’s usually grandmothers who take on that job.

Dr Christopher pointed out that her findings were based on the sample of participants she spoke to, and added: So it can’t be said that this applies to all men and women. I am not making any generalizations to the population here.