Fashion
Why shoppers are in love with this perfect platform ankle boot
These boots were made for walking. From Coachella For revolution festivalplatform boots have officially invaded the Californian desert.
With so many festivals and concert tours this year you can expect to see even more people who wear platform boots, and rightly so, because they’re cute, extremely comfortable, and provide better support than a stiletto.
Platforms never officially LEFT fashion ethos. In fact, they have stood the test of time. For the past five decades, platform boots have been at the forefront of fashion footwear. From their 1970s heyday, to 90s grunge and goth, to the Y2K trends of the early 2000s, it’s clear that platform boots aren’t going anywhere.
But where can you find the best platform boots? Buyers love the Windsor Smith Stretch Sock Boot ($129). According to dozens of customer reviews and TikTok VideosTHE platform ankle boot East bloody perfect.
Windsor Smith Found Black Stretch Sock Boot
$129
These shoes fit perfectly, reads a customer review. The heels are nice and tall, the perfect size for a bit of a statement. And they are easy to walk. Your feet don’t even hurt! And not to mention they are stunning. The material allows it to fit like a glove. It is both fitted and stretchy and very flattering.
This mid-calf boot has a 4.1 inch platform heel with a rounded toe, a notched sole and detailed stitching on the front and ankle. The boot is available in sizes 6-10.
Can’t tell you how happy I am with these boots, wrote another customer. They are comfortable and I feel like I could walk on them for hours and they fit larger calves. Get them if you think about it!
I’m so obsessed with these yall you can pair them with anything and these are the perfect boots to complete a grunge style look, added another happy customer.
Windsor Smith platforms are known for being stylish and comfortable, but also affordable. Click on here see others brand platform boots.
If you prefer to have a put option, these platform boots are $80 at Aldo (regular price $130). You might also like these Steve Madden Acacia Leather Platform Boots ($159.95) or the Splurge-Worthy Naked Wolfe Spice Tall Platform Boot ($350).
You can also find a large variety of platforms on Amazon And Zappos. For uniform shoe recommendations, read our roundup other places to buy platform boots and heels.
|
