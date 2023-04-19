Philly mayoral candidates mixed over new rule

Philadelphia mayoral candidates on Tuesday night announced the new 2 p.m. curfew for unchaperoned minors at malls in the Fashion District, with some supporting the plan, others skeptical of it and a semblance of the misunderstanding.

The candidates were asked during a debate Tuesday night at Holy Family University in northeast Philadelphia if they supported curfews for people under 18 who are unaccompanied by adults.

The rule, which took effect on Monday, came in response to large groups of teenagers converging on the downtown shopping center formerly known as the Gallery.

In some ways, this is a strange question for contestants because the Fashion District, as a private company, sets its own rules for who can enter. But the candidates’ responses nonetheless gave some insight into their thinking on public safety issues ahead of the May 16 primary election.

All the candidates are Democrats, with the exception of David Oh, who is running unopposed in the GOP primary. Here is what they said:

First-time grocer and contestant Jeff Brown offered one of the most confusing answers of the night and seemed to believe the new curfew was for 2am and not 2pm

I support the right of fashion districts to establish a curfew for minors, Brown said. And also I have to ask a question: Why does a minor go out at 2 am?

He continued: If your parents work, we should have a municipal juvenile facility, but they shouldn’t be on the streets wandering around at 2 a.m.

Brown offered a new response on Wednesday, saying he believed companies had the right to impose curfews for minors within their facilities.

What we were seeing was a correlation between when the curfew starts and when students get out of school. Many businesses in the city are struggling with large groups of unsupervised students after school, Brown said in a statement. We need to open recreation centers and libraries and make sure there are extracurricular activities for all students, from sports to arts to STEM, so that instead of walking around businesses on the way out school, they are busy and engaged.

Former City Comptroller Rebecca Rhynhart was in favor of the curfew.

As mayor, I will make sure the rules are enforced on the streets, she said. I understand the 2pm curfew, and if that’s what the Gallery Mall wants, I’ll make sure the police support it.

After the forum, Rhynhart clarified that she came out in favor of the curfew because a private company has the right to set its own policies.

I don’t order the police to arrest children, she said.

Former board member Helene Gym offered the most scathing criticism of the policy, saying the criminalization of young people and young people is what gets us here in the first place.

We cannot criminalize young people, she said. The problem here is that there is nothing for young people to do. We actually have to go out and create some of these things so that young people can go.

Allan Hillanother former Council member, said he would respect the right of fashion districts to enforce their own rules, but did not seem to favor the underlying idea.

If the owners of the property demanded the curfew, I would honor it, Domb said. But I would like to sit down with them and find out how we solve the real problem, which he said was to provide safe activities for young people, such as music programs.

Former city councilor Cherelle Parker didn’t seem to be a fan of politics and pivoted to tout his community policing plan, which calls for the hiring of 300 new foot and bike officers who will focus on getting to know the neighborhoods they patrol.

A new curfew wouldn’t be necessary if we actually had 24-hour community policing, she said.

Oh, a former council member, was also skeptical of the malls move.

I don’t know curfew is a way to get what we want, Oh said. I think we go to neighborhoods where there is violence. We have to patrol and police.